Makazole Mapimpi returned to Gqeberha for the first time since becoming a two-time Rugby World Cup champion, husband, and father

The Springbok winger made history by scoring his 33rd try in 47 Test matches, placing him third on the all-time list

Fans were full of praise for Mapimpi’s performance, while curiosity about his private life and wife, Sasha de Sousa, continues to grow

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi, this weekend, played in his hometown of Gqeberha for the first time since winning his second Rugby World Cup and becoming a husband and a father

Mapimpi lost his parents and two siblings and was part of the Boks team that thrashed Italy 45-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, 12 July.

Springboks star player Makazole Mapimpi's wife is beautiful

In a match where fellow teammate and legend, Wille Le Roux played his 100th Test match, Mapimpi etched his own name in history as well by scoring his 33rd try in 47 test match appearances, making him the third-highest-ranked Springbok to accomplish the feat.

What did the Boks fans say about Makazole's performance?

@pga2r

"Will Jordan will eat the SAFS alive when they tour! 41/43 😜"

@alien_n3

"He can easily break that Habana record"

@Heinovanzyl7

"Joost will stay a legend avg is above the rest"

@_bekumzi_

"Mapimps numbers are crazy."

@SLOGANGOV

"Best strike rate of tries per match of them all."

@Ms_M_S_Lerata

"He can easily dethrone Bryan Habana's if he doesn't retire early or get involved in some scandals."

@realmsabza

"Best economy rate of all"

@asandajongi

"33 47 is insane"

@SafricaGis

"B. Habana 67/124 = 54,03% J. Vd Westhuizen 38/89 = 42,69% M. Mapimpi 32/46 = 69,56% J. Fourie 32/72 = 44.44%Mapimpi is scary."

@PeterRugbyEater

"Mapimps is officially a Springboks legend .."

@gcume_akhile

"At number 3, having played 26 games less than Fourie and having started his professional rugby career very late. This guy is truly phenomenal, a try scoring machine 👏 🙌"

@sanizwe

"His strike rate is so impressive. With the least tests."

@el_iluminado79

"Based on his performance, he has many years left in the tank, so I fully expect him to close in on Bryan Habana's record!"

@GeorgewakoKempt

"If one contrasts SA Rugby and Cricket SA, the treatment of Makhaya Ntini when he was about to eclipse the previos leading wicket taker vs what SA Rugby is doing with Mapimpi, u know which one really back their claim in transformation! Well done Rugby SA!"

@Clemsito

"Test to Try ratio🧐🧐"

@cyerradu

"This champ makes scoring looks super easy. I hope he gets to break another record"

@05_Tshayingwe

"Mapimpi delivered the quintessential and classical left wing game. He was always close to the forwards to cover blindside, always contributing to rucks, did well in defence out wide when game was stretched. I'd have given him the nod for man of the match."

@Thapelothaba

"There is an agenda against him.But we are not unaware of their schemes. Mapimpi will get the #2 spot. They like it or not"

@OliphantTrevor

"Hopefully Rassie plays him again next week against Georgia den he will be 2 away from his 50th test match & den he will get it in the championship"

@colbranad

"I didn't know JDV got 27 intercepts?"

Springboks star player Makazole Mapimpi's wife is beautiful

Who is Mrs Mapimpi?

Makazole is not one to keep his love life on public display but the Mdantsane born player is married to a woman called Sasha de Sousa.She is a well-known content creator who hails from Eswatini and uses the Instagram handle @swazisoil.

Last September, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus dropped a major bombshell when he revealed that Makazole Mapimpi was both married and a father.

According to her LinkedIn account, Sasha is the General Manager of Operations for an insurance company.Even though she has never addressed being a Springbok WAG, Sasha follows her husband on IG and often likes his posts.

