Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize recently revealed that she tied the knot on Heritage Day

The stunner, who is known for keeping her love life away from social media, did not say much about her new husband

Samukele's fans and industry colleagues flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the star

Samukele Mkhize, who is popular for playing the role of Khwezi in the South African soapie Skeem Saam is officially off the market.

Samukele Mkhize recently announced that she tied the knot to her mystery man. Image: @samukele_mkhize.

Source: Instagram

The actress has always been credited for keeping her social and love life away from social media.

According to ZAlebs, the talented star headed to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans. The star shared a snap wearing a makhoti's outfit and captioned it with the date of her lobola ceremony and some cow emojis. She also added some hashtags saying she was now Mrs Masindi. Samukele also referred to herself as a Zulu bride.

In another post, Samukele Zulu shared a snap with a man she referred to as her brother-in-law. The two looked stylish in Venda traditional outfits. Fans quickly concluded that the actress's husband is Venda.

@enhlembali_ said:

"A huge congratulations sis."

@ayandaborotho commented:

"Congratulations Samke."

@asavela__m added:

"Congratulations sthandwa sam waze wamuhle Umakoti."

@natasha_thahane noted:

"Congratulations Samke ."

@iamnozuko wrote:

"Congratulations my love."

@lerato_mvelase said:

"congratulations baby."

@djhappygalsa commented:

"Ahhh Sthandwa Sami congratulations."

@mamphob noted:

"Congratulations what a beautiful bride you are!"

