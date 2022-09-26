Musician Busiswa recently gave her followers a glimpse of her time in the United Kingdom while scheduled for a performance there

The South African star said she met many amazing famous peeps including fellow Mzansi artists like DJ Tira, Makhadzi, Cassper Nyovest, and many more

The Makazi hitmaker went on to say their imprompt meet up made her realise how far many SA artists are pushing Mzansi's sound

Busiswa has gushed to her fans about her incredible time in the United Kingdom while rocking AmaFest.

Busiswa has shared a glimpse of her trip at Amafest in the United Kingdom. Image: @busiswaah

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram to share who she met and what she did to her curious followers. Before raving about her incredible time in the land of the Britz, Busiswa said her appearance at AmaFest made her realise how much Mzansi's music is appreciated because SA musicians are constantly hustling abroad.

"Bumped into @makhadzisa the airport & realised artists are in transit a lot of the time because the music from SA Is seriously TRAVELLING Love that for us."

The Makazi hitmaker went on to gush about her trip, giving her fans a rundown of her wild night. she said she finally met Uncle Vinny. She claimed she was star-struck when they interacted.

"I met @uncle.vinny for the first time (riiiight) & yes, he’s an ENERGY "

Busiswa then went on to parse DJ Tira and Cassper Nyovest for incredible stages that left her speechless.

"Why did Malume (@djtira ) play the set of my LIIIFE!! While @gugu.khathi was letting me take shots from his rider Baze bajabula abantu Malume!? Whoa!!! "

"Seeing Cass @casspernyovest causing an uproar on stage while simultaneously trending back home was supreme inspiration."

Busiswa posted the following video on Instagram:

