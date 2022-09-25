Moozlie left her Instagram followers with their jaws on fire after posting snaps rocking a sultry outfit

The rapper recently celebrated her 30th birthday alongside fellow stars DJ Zinhle, Murdah Bongz and Pearl Thusi

Taking to her social media pages, Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena shared snaps wearing a barely-there look

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Moozlie left nothing to the imagination after posting some saucy snaps on her Instagram page.

Moozlie set her social media pages on fire after posting hot pictures. Images: @moozlie.

Source: Instagram

The rapper whose recent 30th birthday celebration caused a buzz after a video of DJ Zinhle allegedly shading Pearl Thusi surfaced. Peeps quickly concluded that the former BFFs were no longer seeing eye to eye.

Taking to her Instagram page days after the buzz had died down, Moozlie shared pictures rocking a white bra and matching underwear. She added an orange and blue leather jacket and dramatic pants. She wrote:

"Priori, Mahlanyeng Thanks for the epic birthday vibes."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzanzi quickly flooded to the rapper's comments section to share mixed reactions to the look. Many said they loved how the stunner's body looked hot.

@valbutale said:

"Looks like you're making your way to a wrestling ring."

@geminixvii_17 added:

"Jesus Christ "

@mdumnengi commented:

"Yoooh "

@fatmannkosinathi wrote:

"Great meeting you yesterday night."

@that_girl_setha08 added:

"I hope I look this good at 30."

@nancy_scott13 said:

"Out of this world."

@cj_cmx commented:

"Now that's a crime scene."

@yellow_popo8 wrote:

"Saw you last night❤️you hot ey."

@ron_cz said:

"Blackie looking at moozlie like."

Nomzamo Mbatha blasted for the saucy scene in the Shaka Ilembe trailer: "It's too explicit for children"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nomzamo Mbatha topped Twitter trends after she shared the trailer for the star-studded movie Shaka Ilembe. Many fans were taken aback by the high production quality and said they can't wait for it to hit the cinemas.

Some viewers felt the movie had too explicit scenes for them to watch with their children or parents.

Reacting to the short clip shared by Nomzamo Mbatha on her social media pages, peeps said they must remove the saucy scenes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News