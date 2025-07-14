Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for avoiding media questions during his State of the Nation address

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to Mpofu-Walsh’s comments, with some supporting his call for presidential accountability and others accusing him of self-interest

Public sentiment reflected growing frustration with Ramaphosa’s silence during national crises and the perceived failure of journalists to hold him accountable

Renowned academic and media personality Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has shared his thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa's controversial State of the Nation address. The President was addressing the explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has slammed President Ramaphosa after his address. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP and Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from South Africans who have argued that they expected more from President Ramaphosa's address.

Taking to his X (Twitter) page on 13 July 2025, Mpofu-Walsh questioned why President Ramaphosa no longer takes questions from the media. The media personality, who has made a name for himself as the host of the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience (SMWX), has conducted interviews with notable figures, including Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk. He believes SA must not accept the President's silence as normal. He wrote:

"How did we get here, where the President no longer takes serious questions or grants serious interviews, even in times of crisis? When did we start accepting this silence as normal?"

SA weighs in on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh's post

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh's take on President Ramaphosa's address received mixed reactions from social media users. Some agreed with him that Ramaphosa should create room for questions from the media, especially during a national crisis, while others said the media wouldn't ask Ramaphosa the relevant questions if given the opportunity.

@GamingGrifter said:

"Far more importantly, how did we reach a point where a President waits an entire week before addressing serious allegations of corruption, and everyone seems to just accept it. Anywhere else in the world, there would have been riots."

@BbwMaturity commented:

"From the days he would say “with immediate effect” during lockdown days. Dude has become so impervious to reading the public room temperature."

@TheWitchetal wrote:

"I have observed that Ramaphosa doesn't like to take questions from the media. It's only if there is no crisis that he will take questions. This is bad."

@majoyana31 said:

"You are selfish wena, you are just thinking about the opportunity to get traffic for your podcast 🤷🏾‍♀️"

@DesoulRecords added:

"The day journalists chose to be part of the CR17 campaign. Imagine if it were still Zuma's administration. Ngabe asilali."

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh's take on President Ramaphosa's address received mixed reactions. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

