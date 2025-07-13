Popular radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's request to be placed on special leave

Mchunu received criticism on social media when Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claimed that he allowed interference in police work and procurement processes

South Africans took to social media this weekend to comment on Dhlomo's reaction and to react to Mchunu's request

Sizwe Dhlomo says he predicted Mchunu’s request. Images: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's request to be placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mchunu made headlines this week when the Public Protector launched a formal investigation into the Police Minister's allegations levelled by General Mkwanazi.

The Kaya 959 radio personality commented on TimesLIVE's X post about Mchunu's request to be placed on leave after Mkhwanazi exposed him a week ago.

The publication shared on Sunday, 13 July, that the minister asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant him special leave as calls grow for his immediate removal following allegations that he is associated with criminals who have state secrets.

"Told you," said Dhlomo on his X account on Sunday, 13 July.

South Africans react to Sizwe's comment

@Madman_Musa said:

"What happened to the step aside rule? Or was that only intended for one particular individual?"

@Pinkdoll_love wrote:

"Looks like we will be shocked this evening."

@BhovuRbay replied:

"He wants this issue to be handled on his terms. Leave denied!"

@Tederov_Bravlov wrote:

"He’s trying to create a soft landing for himself; he knows Cyril could go for his complete sacking."

@mpumat responded:

"You wanted Mchunu to be fired because of Mkhwanazi's allegations?"

@ntokozo_eff replied:

“Yes, sometimes the law can stand in the way of achieving justice. We must choose justice”

@colleenxakaza wrote:

"A person of integrity knows when to step aside with dignity, while one lacking principle will always (Opt taking leave)."

@bonaventurej80 replied:

"The streets are calling us. These drugs are being transported, and our children are suffering. Did we forget that Shadrack Sibiya no mention of him, I wonder why?"

@DoudgM16814 said:

"He is trying to buy time and sort out his corrupt dealings with the gangs. He doesn't need leave to rest."

@Matamza_SA wrote:

"Meaning he will get his full salary while sitting at home waiting for a new position."

@LeeMankayi responded:

"Rams, aka CupCake, once said, 'If you're being investigated or implicated in any form of corruption, you must bounce,' or something like that, right?"

@ashseraka said:

"It's an easy way out. He wants paid leave until his term is finished."

Senzo Mchunu has asked Ramaphosa to place him on leave. Image: GettyImages

Source: Original

