Senzo Mchunu has made a request to President Cyril Ramaphosa as calls grow for him to be fired

The Police Minister has been in hot water following allegations made by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

South Africans shared their thoughts on Mchunu's request ahead of the president's upcoming address

Senzo Mchunu has requested to be placed on special leave. Image: Brenton Geach

GAUTENG – Senzo Mchunu has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to place him on special leave.

The Police Minister is under fire following allegations made by Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made allegations of political interference and corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS), also accusing Mchunu of being associated with known criminals.

Ramaphosa plans to address the allegations on Sunday, 13 July 2025, during one of his family meetings.

Mchunu asks to be granted leave

With calls growing for him to step down, Times LIVE reported that Mchunu has now asked the president to place him on special leave. The publication reported that Ramaphosa did not respond to the request at the time as he weighed up his options ahead of his national address.

The president has already faced criticism for not taking action against Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane or Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane in the past. So many will expect decisive action now.

Some within the ANC have urged the president not to take action against Mchunu, saying that he hasn’t been formally charged with a crime as yet.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot to think about before he addresses the nation. Image: Chip Somodevilla

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were not happy with Mchunu’s request, with some saying he would be sitting at home and getting paid still. Others speculated that he wanted to run away because the pressure was on.

Esme Niemand stated:

“With full pay, of course.”

Mxolisi Mbekwa explained:

“Ministers are political appointees, not employees, and therefore not entitled to request special leave. There is no legal or constitutional basis for a president to grant such leave to a Cabinet minister. When serious allegations arise, the president must act decisively, either by seeking the minister’s resignation or removing them from office. Allowing informal retreats under the guise of leave blurs the lines of accountability and weakens public trust. South Africa needs clear, principled leadership, not procedural avoidance.”

Johan Wasserman said:

“Ja, you can go on leave without a salary.”

Brent Marlton asked:

“Why? So, he can draw a full salary and do even less work.”

Dirk En Anelda Badenhorst stated:

“On leave without a salary, yes. Otherwise, it is just a vacation.”

Bernard Jordaan noted:

“The heat is getting too hot in the kitchen, now he wants to get out.”

Neo Tebza Lebuso asked:

“What leave? You must step aside, ntate.”

Shalin Perumal questioned:

“You mean paid leave?”

Indiphile King Bushula stated:

“He wants to get paid while busy hiding his shenanigans.”

Felix Ouma Jnr said:

“He is feeling the heat; hence, he wants to jump into the ocean to cool off. But there, the sharks are waiting for him. There is nowhere to run. Special leave my foot.”

