Omar Abdulkadir Artan's World Cup dream has ended after US authorities blocked his entry despite him reportedly holding a valid visa

The Trump administration has now linked the Somali referee to suspected terrorists, but has not publicly released evidence supporting the allegation

The claims have triggered debate as Artan returns home to a hero's welcome in Somalia

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Trump administration officials now claim Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan had links to suspected terrorists. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Africa's top referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has become the centre of a growing international controversy after the Trump administration claimed he was denied entry into the United States because of alleged links to suspected terrorists.

The Somali referee was set to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before he was stopped at Miami International Airport and barred from entering the country. Days after his removal from the tournament, US officials provided a new explanation for the decision, although details supporting the allegations have not been made public.

Omar Artan's World Cup dream ends in Miami

Artan, the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Referee of the Year, was among the officials selected by FIFA for the World Cup, which begins on 11 June 2026.

CNN reported that a Trump administration official said US authorities discovered "derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations", making Artan ineligible for admission into the United States.

The official added that the administration would not permit any perceived security threat to enter the country.

However, authorities have not publicly disclosed the information that allegedly led to that conclusion.

The development has raised questions because Artan had already been granted a three-month multiple-entry visa before travelling to the United States.

According to CNN, Artan later told The New York Times that he was questioned for approximately 11 hours after arriving in Miami. He said some of the questioning focused on Al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based militant group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

Questions emerge over vetting process

The allegations surfaced after widespread criticism followed Artan's exclusion from the tournament. Larry Madowo reported that if the concerns existed beforehand, many observers may wonder why they were not identified during the visa approval process.

Neither US Customs and Border Protection nor other officials have publicly released evidence linking Artan to terrorist activity.

FIFA confirmed that Artan would not participate in the tournament but stressed that immigration decisions are made by host governments.

The organisation said:

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications."

Donald Trump’s administration claims Africa’s top referee was blocked from entering the US for the World Cup over alleged links to suspected terrorists. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Referee responds after hero's welcome in Somalia

Despite the setback, Artan struck a calm tone after returning home. In comments carried by CNN, he said:

"Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career."

He added:

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future."

After arriving in Mogadishu on 10 June 2026, Artan was welcomed by supporters at the airport.

According to Garowe Online, he told well-wishers:

"Somalia belongs to all of us. Whether things are good or bad, I want to tell our youth not to lose hope in our country."

What was supposed to be a historic World Cup appearance for Somalia's most prominent referee has instead become a diplomatic and sporting controversy. While the Trump administration insists there were security concerns, the basis for those allegations has not been publicly detailed. As debate continues, Artan says he remains focused on the future and his refereeing career.

Omar Artan misses out on World Cup payday

Briefly News previously reported that Omar Abdulkadir Artan's World Cup disappointment was not only sporting but also financial. The Somali referee, who was expected to become the first official from his country to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, is now set to miss out on at least US$100,000 (about R1.65 million) after being ruled out of the tournament.

His exclusion has cost him both a historic career milestone and a substantial financial reward that many World Cup officials can only dream of earning.

Source: Briefly News