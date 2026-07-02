Danny Jordaan has finally addressed Hugo Broos' future, but his response has sparked plenty of debate

A key decision now hangs over Bafana Bafana after the World Cup, with supporters split on what should happen next

SAFA's next move could shape the national team's future, but one conversation must happen first

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Danny Jordaan addressed Hugo Broos’ future after Bafana Bafana returned from the World Cup. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA, Sia Kambou/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan says Hugo Broos' future as Bafana Bafana coach will only become clear after the organisation holds talks with the Belgian mentor.

His comments, made as the national team returned home on Thursday, 2 July, have divided South African football supporters. Some are calling for continuity, while others believe it is time for a new chapter.

Speaking after Bafana Bafana arrived at OR Tambo International Airport following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Jordaan confirmed that the association would first evaluate the team's campaign before making any announcement on Broos' future. His remarks come after Broos previously stated that he intended to retire from coaching following the tournament.

Danny Jordaan confirms Hugo Broos talks after World Cup

Jordaan praised the players and coaching staff before outlining SAFA's next steps.

"We are very happy and thank you very much for your contributions," Jordaan said.

"Now that we're back home, we're going to evaluate our performance in the tournament. We'll talk about it and we'll tell you of the next phase in South African football. We are hopeful we will continue on this upward trend."

He added:

"We need to talk to Hugo Broos, and we will let you know after that conversation."

When asked whether the discussion related to Broos' contract or possible extension, Jordaan declined to provide details.

"The conversation is confidential, a private one. Let us speak and then we'll tell you. We can't tell you before."

Hugo Broos' future with Bafana Bafana remains uncertain

Broos, 74, indicated before the World Cup that he intended to retire after the tournament. However, following Bafana Bafana's progress beyond the group stage, he suggested he could reconsider if the circumstances were right.

Qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations begin in September, potentially giving SAFA a reason to consider keeping Broos in charge for a little longer. Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has submitted his CV for the position.

Danny Jordaan says SAFA will first speak to Hugo Broos before making a decision on the Bafana Bafana coach's future after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africans divided over Hugo Broos' future

Jordaan's comments quickly triggered a lively debate on X, with supporters split over whether Broos should continue leading Bafana Bafana or step aside after the World Cup.

Among those calling for change was @BanyaSimbongile, who wrote:

"For the upward trend's sake, fire him. Please don't renew. Renewing will be a downward trend. Get a tactically sound coach."

@moflavour2_0 echoed that sentiment, saying:

"Hugo Broos must just leave us now please, we need new fresh ideas for the next AFCON & World Cup. Winners know when to quit."

@trigger_faku believed Broos had earned the right to retire, writing:

"Just release the man and let him enjoy his retirement with his grandkids. He has taken us as far as he could."

Similarly, @stmnox thanked the Belgian coach for his contribution before adding:

"I respectfully believe it's time for a new direction and fresh leadership to take us forward."

However, not everyone agreed that a change was necessary. @JimMAGNANIMOUS urged SAFA to retain the coach, writing:

"Renew Madala's contract please - he took us from bunch of losers to a better place."

@Dr_Sucrose also backed continuity, arguing:

"A Hugo that builds from his tenure and World Cup mistakes is way better than a Pitso or whoever that will start from scratch."

Meanwhile, @ItsNathi_Costa praised Broos' achievements but still felt the time had come for a fresh voice, commenting:

"Broos did very well for Bafana Bafana. The best coach we ever had. But we should let him go... We need new fresh ideas."

Some supporters also questioned whether the debate should be centred on the coach at all.

@hopingvilakazi shifted the focus to SAFA president Danny Jordaan, writing:

"Danny Jordaan has been making decisions about South African football and running it for 13 years. THIRTEEN! Lifetime president of SAFA. He needs to go!"

A similar sentiment came from @WiseInsightSA, who argued that,

"Jordaan is the real obstacle to the development of South African football... It's time for him to step aside and allow new leadership to rebuild and restore South African football."

The contrasting reactions showed just how divided supporters remain over what should happen next. Some believe Broos deserves another opportunity to build on recent progress, while others feel Bafana Bafana should begin a new chapter under different leadership.

As speculation continues, SAFA says the next decision on Broos will only come after private discussions between the coach and the association.

Hugo Broos explains why he won't help the next Bafana Bafana coach

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos had already shared his thoughts on what should happen if he leaves Bafana Bafana after the FIFA World Cup.

Rather than offering guidance to his successor, the Belgian insisted the next coach must be free to take the team in his own direction without interference.

Source: Briefly News