Itumeleng Khune believes South Africa should appoint a local coach as Bafana Bafana prepare for a new era after the FIFA World Cup

SAFA has confirmed it is considering more than 80 applications while attention shifts to the upcoming AFCON qualifiers

Pitso Mosimane is among the leading names linked with the national team job as the selection process continues

Itumeleng Khune believes SAFA should appoint a local coach if Hugo Broos leaves Bafana Bafana after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: Steve Bardens/FIFA, Michael Regan/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune believes the South African Football Association (SAFA) should appoint a local coach to lead the national team if Hugo Broos steps down following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His comments come after Bafana Bafana were eliminated by Canada in the Round of 32 on Sunday, 28 June 2026, while SAFA continues evaluating more than 80 applications for the position.

Itumeleng Khune backs local coach for Bafana Bafana

Speaking on SABC Sport's Soccer Zone, Khune praised Broos for his contribution to South African football but said the time had come to hand the reins to a home-grown coach. Said Khune:

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"I think coach Hugo Broos has served us with distinction. The only thing SAFA can do now is give a local coach an opportunity.

"Let's bring it back home because our coaches know our style of play, our identity, and they know individual players from different teams."

He added that local coaches already understand the country's football culture.

"If you bring in a coach from outside, they have to start afresh, whereas coaches like Manqoba Mngqithi, Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena are familiar with the South African style of play.

"So, personally, I would like to see a local coach taking over the Bafana Bafana reins."

SAFA confirms more than 80 applications

Hugo Broos' future remains uncertain after South Africa's World Cup exit, despite the Belgian coach previously indicating that he intended to retire.

Meanwhile, Sunday World reports that SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke confirmed that the association has already received more than 80 coaching applications.

"I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane. I have his CV with me," Maluleke said.

"We all know the passion of coach Pitso and his love for the country, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else because I have over 80 applications with me."

Maluleke said the process would be finalised after the World Cup so that the successful candidate can begin preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which start in September 2026.

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has called for SAFA to appoint a local coach as Bafana Bafana’s next leader. Image: Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana coach search gathers pace

Mosimane has emerged as one of the leading contenders, while assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, Eric Tinkler and Benni McCarthy have also been linked with the role.

Although the disappointment of the World Cup exit remains fresh, attention is already turning to the future. SAFA's appointment of a new head coach will shape South Africa's preparations for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, with a decision expected after the team's World Cup campaign officially concludes.

Hugo Broos backs Mbokazi for move to Europe

Briefly News also reported that Hugo Broos believes young Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has the ability to play at an even higher level. He urged him to consider a move to Europe despite joining Chicago Fire FC earlier in 2026.

The Belgian coach said the 20-year-old has developed rapidly and could become one of South Africa's future defensive leaders.

Source: Briefly News