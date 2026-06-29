Hugo Broos' latest comments about the PSL have sparked debate after Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign ended against Canada

The veteran coach believes South African football must improve beyond domestic success to compete consistently on the global stage

Fans have responded with sharply different views as questions continue over the future direction of Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos believes Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign exposed the gap between the PSL and football at the highest international level. Image: Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has sparked debate after saying the FIFA World Cup is "two levels higher" than the Premier Soccer League (PSL), with his assessment drawing mixed reactions from South African football supporters. This follows Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 exit to Canada on Sunday, 28 June 2026.

Speaking after South Africa's historic World Cup campaign came to an end, Broos argued that while reaching the knockout stages was an important achievement, the tournament exposed areas that South African football still needs to improve.

Hugo Broos says clubs must help bridge the gap

According to iDiski Times, Broos said reaching the World Cup knockout rounds exceeded many expectations but also highlighted the gap between domestic and international football.

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"I think our World Cup was a success. Nobody expected, but only hoped, that we could be in the second round," Broos said.

"I knew also that this is the level that is two levels higher than the PSL or local competition which the majority of our team play in."

The Belgian coach added that the lessons from the defeat to Canada should extend beyond the national team.

"You saw against Canada what we missed. There's something that South Africa has to work on, not the national team but the clubs," Broos said.

"They don't have to be happy when Sundowns win the Champions League. There's more than that. There's more than that at international level."

Canada defeat highlighted physical differences

Broos' assessment echoed comments he made after the match, which were also reported by IOL. He said South Africa struggled with Canada's power, speed and intensity, explaining that modern football demands more than technical ability.

"We lost the game because there was a lack of power and speed in our team," Broos said. "Modern football is more than technique. It's power and speed as well."

Hugo Broos' assessment of the PSL after Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup exit has sparked mixed reactions. Image: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Fans split over Hugo Broos' assessment of the PSL

Broos' comments quickly gained traction on X, with supporters offering sharply contrasting views on whether he was right about the gap between the PSL and the FIFA World Cup.

Some agreed with the veteran coach's assessment.

@Tkdesmall2 wrote:

"I know most of the people will disagree with him but he's not lying, we need to send our players outside the continent.

"Morocco have the best league in the continent but there are three players in their national team."

@Thingahangwi echoed that view, saying:

"He didn't lie... We need to sell our players at reasonable prices abroad, rather than comparing them to Messi."

@NgizweUpdates also backed Broos' comments, posting:

"He's not wrong. The pace and intensity at the World Cup is a different beast entirely."

@Ndadzo14 added:

"This man has never lied. Spot on. His delivery just sours the pot."

Others, however, believed the coach should take greater responsibility for the defeat to Canada.

@Costa_karabo1 argued:

"We have to have a South African coach that believes in our league and ability. We can't have someone who doesn't believe we are good enough."

@Mbongeni___ criticised Broos' approach, writing:

"We lost because Hugo Broos instilled a mentality of fighting for survival rather than winning."

@JuniorNatey questioned the coach's argument, posting:

"I hate this narrative, that's why our boys play like they're from Sunday league because the coach has zero belief in them."

@ThomasChau50317 felt South Africa's tactics made the difference, commenting:

"Canada's performance was the same as Bafana. It's just that Canada scored because they were going forward and Bafana Bafana were looking for extra time."

@TxwGumede took a broader view of the issue, saying:

"The moment we get a 15+ goals-a-season striker, that's when we would start believing."

Meanwhile, @Reality suggested South African football should adapt to the demands of the modern game, writing:

"Current football needs pressing, spacing, gaping, smart marking and team play."

Hugo Broos claims the PSL is two levels below the World Cup standard after Bafana Bafana’s exit. Image: Etienne Laurent/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The differing reactions reflected the wider debate sparked by Broos' comments. Supporters were split between those who believe the coach accurately identified areas that South African football needs to improve and those who feel the national team's tactical approach played a bigger role in the World Cup exit.

With Broos' future still the subject of discussion after the World Cup, his latest assessment has added another talking point. South African football continues to reflect on a memorable tournament and consider what is needed to compete even more effectively on the global stage.

Why Hugo Broos won't advise the next Bafana Bafana coach

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos explained why he would not help or advise the next Bafana Bafana coach if he leaves his role after the FIFA World Cup.

The veteran Belgian said his successor should be free to build on the foundation already in place without interference.

Source: Briefly News