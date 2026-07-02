Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended Bafana Bafana following their historic FIFA World Cup campaign while urging critics to back the squad

The minister believes South Africa's young stars have laid the foundation for an exciting future despite their tournament exit

Thousands of supporters welcomed the national team home as debate over their performances continued across South Africa

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Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has hit out at former Bafana Bafana players for criticising the team. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has called on former footballers to stop criticising Bafana Bafana after the national side's historic FIFA World Cup campaign.

Speaking on Thursday, 2 July 2026, as the team returned home, McKenzie said the current squad had reached heights that many of their critics never achieved. He added that they deserved support instead of negative commentary.

The national team arrived at OR Tambo International Airport to a warm reception from supporters. They became the first South African men's side to advance beyond the group stage of a FIFA World Cup, only to be eliminated by co-hosts Canada.

Gayton McKenzie defends Bafana Bafana against critics

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, McKenzie praised the team's achievements and urged former players to encourage the next generation instead of attacking them.

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"When I say people must not talk about things they don't understand, I'm referring specifically to the ex-players," McKenzie said.

"They must stop this thing of criticising this team. None of them has achieved this level.

"When we switch our radio on, they are busy criticising these boys. They have never reached that level of these boys."

He added:

"Ex-players must not be jealous. They must give advice and they must learn from this team so that when they go into coaching, they can know."

Minister hints at Bafana Bafana bonus

McKenzie also indicated that the government intended to reward the players following their impressive tournament.

"This team must get a bonus," he said when asked whether the squad would receive financial rewards.

"We're going to discuss that. I'm going to see what is there. These boys have lifted the national mood.

"We were all happy. We are still happy. We must show them the appreciation that we have."

No amount or timeline for any potential bonus was announced.

Gayton McKenzie praised Bafana Bafana for making it to the knockout rounds for the first time ever. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Historic World Cup campaign praised

SABC News reported that McKenzie described the current squad as "a team for the future". He highlighted the emergence of young talents, including Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Supporters also gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the team home, with many praising their performances despite the defeat to Canada. Reactions on social media were mixed, with some celebrating the achievement while others questioned aspects of the campaign.

The team's run has nevertheless marked South Africa's best-ever performance at a FIFA World Cup and has fuelled optimism about the future of the national side.

Bafana Bafana coach search gains momentum after World Cup

Briefly News also reported that former Bafana Bafana captain Itumeleng Khune believes the South African Football Association (SAFA) should appoint a local coach if Hugo Broos steps down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Khune argued that home-grown coaches already understand South Africa's football identity and players.

Source: Briefly News