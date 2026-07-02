Gayton McKenzie says Bafana Bafana's historic FIFA World Cup campaign has earned South Africa a place alongside football's traditional heavyweights

The Sport Minister believes the team's achievements have restored national pride and changed how the country views its football future

McKenzie also pointed to the squad's young stars as proof that Bafana Bafana's best days could still be ahead

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Gayton McKenzie says Bafana Bafana now belong in the same league as Germany and the Netherlands after South Africa's historic FIFA World Cup campaign. Image: SABCNews

Source: Twitter

South Africa's historic FIFA World Cup campaign has prompted Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie to declare that Bafana Bafana now belong "in the same league" as football giants Germany and the Netherlands.

Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, 2 July, as Bafana Bafana returned home from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, McKenzie praised the team's historic campaign. South Africa reached the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time before bowing out to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32.

Gayton McKenzie says Bafana Bafana have restored national pride

Addressing supporters gathered at the airport, McKenzie said he was immensely proud of what the players had achieved on the world stage.

"Well, I'm the proud Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture because Bafana Bafana made us very proud."

He said the team's performances had given South Africans renewed confidence and belief.

"They made us human beings. We can also now speak with pride. People must not discount what our team has achieved."

McKenzie then compared South Africa's achievement with some of the world's biggest football nations.

"Germany is out. The Netherlands is out. South Africa is out. Those were big teams. This is the last 32. They've reached the last 32.

"Don't underestimate us. We are in the league of both Germany and the Netherlands. We've reached that level."

Germany and the Netherlands were also eliminated during the knockout stages of the tournament, alongside several other traditional football powers.

Watch McKenzie in the post below:

Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey inspires belief

Thousands of supporters gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the players home following the country's best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign.

Although South Africa were knocked out by Canada in the Round of 32, reaching the knockout stages marked a historic breakthrough. This comes after previously failing to progress beyond the group stage in their earlier World Cup appearances.

McKenzie said the team's success should be viewed as the beginning rather than the end of something special.

"Bafana Bafana used to be a joke; we used to not talk about Bafana Bafana.

"We didn't win against Canada, but it was the furthest we've gone as a country, which means we can only go much further after this."

Gayton McKenzie believes Bafana Bafana have earned their place among football's biggest nations after South Africa's historic FIFA World Cup campaign. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Gayton McKenzie backs Ronwen Williams and young stars

The minister believes the current squad has the talent to take South African football to even greater heights.

"Bafana Bafana is a team for the future. Look at the age group of Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi."

McKenzie also expressed confidence that the national team is only beginning its journey.

"It's Bafana Bafana. I'm saying to you that this team is going places."

He added that the players had the leadership needed to build on their World Cup success.

"This team, under the captaincy of Ronwen Williams, we are going places."

While South Africa's World Cup journey ended in the Round of 32, Bafana Bafana's campaign marked a significant milestone for the national team. McKenzie's remarks reflected the optimism surrounding the squad as supporters welcomed the players home following the country's best-ever FIFA World Cup performance.

Bafana Bafana criticism draws response from Gayton McKenzie

Briefly News also reported that Gayton McKenzie came to Bafana Bafana's defence after some former South African footballers criticised the team's performances.

The Sport Minister urged ex-players to stop "criticising these boys", saying none of them had reached the same stage at a World Cup.

Source: Briefly News