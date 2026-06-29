Siv Ngesi Confronts Troll After Bafana’s Loss: "Tell All Your Friends and Family"
- Siv Ngesi responded to an online troll who posted about Bafana Bafana's exit from the FIFA World Cup on 28 June 2026
- The X (Twitter) user thanked Canada for eliminating the national team and referred to South Africans as "xenophobic idiots"
- Siv replied with a statement regarding the necessity of legal documentation for immigrants entering the country
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Siv Ngesi responded to an online troll following Bafana Bafana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emphasizing the importance of legal documentation for immigrants entering South Africa.
This exchange highlights ongoing discussions about xenophobia and immigration as the national team grapples with its recent defeat to Canada.
Oku's comments on Bafana Bafana's loss
The X user, widely known by his handle @oku_yungx) posted about the national squad's elimination and referenced South Africa's history of xenophobia.
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"THANK YOU CANADA for sending those XENOPHOBIC idiots back home."
Siv Ngesi's reply to the criticism
South African model, actor and producer Sivuyile Ngesi quote-tweeted Oku to address the criticism. Siv shifted the sports-related conversation toward socio-economic and immigration topics by mentioning the need for "legal papers." He wrote:
"Yes but you still need your legal papers to come to our home! Tell all your friends and family!"
Siv's response referenced the broader context of intra-continental migration, highlighting that South Africa remains an economic destination that attracts immigrants from across the continent.
The online exchange between Siv Ngesi and Oku occurred a day after Bafana Bafana's World Cup participation officially concluded on 28 June 2026. After conceding a goal to Canada in the 90th minute, the South African national team was eliminated following their advancement to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Bafana's loss prompts reactions from South African celebs
Black Coffee, Thuso Mbedu and many more celebrities reacted to Bafana’s loss against Canada. The South African National Team's journey ended just days after achieving a historic victory over Mexico.
Comedian Trevor Noah, who nearly lost his voice celebrating Bafana's win against Mexico, took to social media following the loss against Canada.
"Heartbreak. 💔🇿🇦 South Africa gave everything today. It hurts… but man, they made history. Proud of this team."
Despite the loss, South African celebrities rallied to remind fans of the team's accomplishments and encourage national pride. This, after coach Hugo Broos had his own comments about the loss.
Siv Ngesi celebrates The Polygamist
In a previous report from Briefly News, South African actor Siv Ngesi was left amused by The Polygamist breaking records in Nigeria and some African countries.
This success occurred shortly after the people of Nigeria threatened to boycott anything South African-related, including films and music, due to the ongoing geopolitical clashes.
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Source: Briefly News
Nicolette Marais (Editor) With more than 17 years writing experience in both creative and media-related platforms, Nicolette has worked in a wide range of industries. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and was awarded Manager of the Year (2023, 2024, 2025). E-mail: nicolette.marais@briefly.co.za