South Africans are roaring in celebration on 25 June 2026 as Bafana Bafana made history in Mexico by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time ever

As the final whistle blew, social media exploded with celebrities, including Trevor Noah, celebrating the historic win

The comedian nearly lost his voice as he celebrated the team's success and called for Khuliso Mudau to be the man of the match

Trevor Noah celebrates Bafana's win. Photos: @Trevor Noah

Source: Facebook

South Africa's Bafana Bafana made history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time, following a tense 1-0 victory over South Korea on 25 June 2026.

The achievement has ignited nationwide celebrations, including a response from comedian Trevor Noah and other celebrities who took to social media to express their pride and excitement.

Trevor Noah loses his mind over Bafana's win

After Bafana's victory at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico, South African comedian Trevor Noah posted to his socials to celebrate the historic moment.

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In the video Trevor posted, his excitement is infectious as he nearly loses his voice by calling for Khuliso Mudau to be man of the match. He wrote the caption:

“We made history!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Bafana Bafana in 5 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #mudau is my hero”

Thousands of comments flooded his post as Mzansi stands together to celebrate Bafana Bafana and Hugo Broos' historic moment. Mahene Patrice Benzane joined the party with the comment:

“Lose, Draw, Win. Then win win win win win going forward. Give us Argentina, France, Brazil and Mexico combined NOW. ”

Cannavaro Wama Kgwakgweng also called for France as the next match:

“They can give us France next we need serious competition.”

Thembela Mnganga urged Johann Rupert to give the Bafana boys money:

“Rupert you better give my boys five million each not a million. They put RSA on the map of the world cup. History written”

Trevor Noah with a kangaroo and Oprah. Photos: @Trevor Noah

Source: Facebook

Celebrities celebrating Bafana's historic win

Other celebrities like Maps Maponyane also took to social media to celebrate Bafana's historic win. On his official X (Twitter) account Maps posted:

“It's going to be a loooong day South Africa, but it's going to be worth every single yawn because Bafana Bafana have qualified to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history!!!!”

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu shared her excitement by posting:

“What a time to be South African.”

DJ Karri also joined the celebrations with a playful message directed at doubters. Alongside a Nigerian flag, he wrote:

“Where are they? They are quiet now. They thought we wouldn't make it. We are Bafana Bafana.”

Award-winning South African comedian Rory Petzer was in the stands during the match and posted to his socials:

CHAMPIONS! YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW TO CELEBRATE LIKE A MEXICAN! MEXICO AND BAFANA BAFANA THROUGH TO NEXT ROUND! This was the most terrifying moment of my life! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma celebrates Bafana

In more updates about Bafana Bafana, Briefly News reported about the outspoken activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who took to social media to celebrate Bafana Bafana's strides in the World Cup.

Jacinta sparked intense debate by claiming South Africa made history without the support of other African countries.

Source: Briefly News