Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has joined the celebration after Bafana Bafana secured an historic victory over South Korea at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

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On-loan Mamelodi Sundowns forward Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal in Bafana Bafana's 1-0 win over South Korea at the Estadio Monterrey in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The crucial win saw the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations champions secure second place in Group A, finishing with four points from three matches to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa’s reward is a high-profile Round of 32 clash against tournament co-hosts Canada, who also progressed as runners-up in their group after collecting four points from their three outings.

Robert Marawa's reaction to Bafana Bafana's win

Marawa took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to join the millions of South Africans celebrating the Bafana Bafana's win over South Korea and also securing a place in the Round of 32 of the competition.

"HISTORY MADE!!!: SA ARE THROUGH TO THE KNOCKOUT ROUND OF A FIFA WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!," the veteran sports broadcaster's tweet reads.

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It was an historic day for South African football with the Bafana Bafana players and Hugo Broos etching their names in the history books of the nation.

South Africans react to Marawa's comment

Marawa's comments on Bafana Bafana's win over South Korea and qualification to the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on social media.

Gatvol Authority

Hugo Broos deserves our apology as a Nation.

Debrah Sukati

What a time to be a South African

Ed-Pist NtataBashanyana

Back to the drawing board: substituting Mofokeng allowed us to attack less and also brought Rayner's; for Maseko, it was a wasteful transition; he could have brought in Sebelebele instead. Otherwise, heads-up who's next.

Clemsito

So, this team is now the best ever Bafana Bafana team ...they made their own history, and they will be real legends! No legend should ever be superior to this team! #BafanaPride

Lawrence Mathebula

Well done to our boys. We're very proud of them and what they've done so far. Hoping to go to the next round (last 16). It's doable

Mao Junior

We are the light of Africa. We are Bafana Bafana, the soldiers commanded by Hugo Broos. No DNA, just RSA.

Source: Briefly News