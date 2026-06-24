Rami Chuene has shared a passionate message ahead of Bafana Bafana's crucial World Cup clash against South Korea

The actress says the 3am kick-off is no coincidence and has called on a specific group of South Africans to step up

Her remarks have sparked discussion as anticipation builds ahead of the highly anticipated encounter

Rami Chuene has urged South Africans to watch and pray ahead of Bafana Bafana's must-win FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea. Image: BafanaBafanaX, radio2000_za/Instagram

Source: UGC

South African actress and author Rami Chuene has made an emotional plea to supporters ahead of Bafana Bafana's must-win FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea.

With South Africa's hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging in the balance, Chuene took to X on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, to encourage South Africans to rally behind the national team ahead of the early-morning showdown in Mexico.

The Group A encounter kicks off at 3 am South African time on Thursday, 25 June, with Hugo Broos' side needing victory to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Rami Chuene urges South Africans to watch and pray

As anticipation builds ahead of the decisive fixture, Chuene shared a passionate message directed at South Africans known for participating in early morning prayer sessions.

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The actress wrote:

"Where are the 3am prayer warriors? I'm talking about the tongue-speaking, demon chasing, forty day dry fasting warriors, the ones that know that late in the midnight hour God is gonna turn it around."

Chuene described the timing of the match as significant and encouraged supporters to unite behind Bafana Bafana.

She added:

"Phakamani (Wake up), it's your time to shine, it's not a coincidence that the match is at 3am. This is a divine, appointed time bazalwane (brothers and sisters).

"As the world is watching soccer I implore you to watch and pray. No retreat, no surrender! Victory is certain bazalwane."

The post quickly attracted reactions from supporters, with many pledging to wake up for the match and join in prayer for the national team.

Bafana Bafana face defining World Cup moment

South Africa head into the match at the bottom of Group A after collecting one point from their opening two matches. Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to Mexico before drawing 1-1 with Czechia.

A win over South Korea would secure qualification for the knockout stages and mark a historic achievement for the national side. Anything less would leave South Africa relying on other results.

Broos acknowledged the significance of the occasion when speaking to journalists before the match.

The Belgian coach said:

"We can write history. So, there is a big motivation in the team. The boys are ready to fight until the last second of the game to achieve a victory."

Rami Chuene has called on South Africa's "3am prayer warriors" to rally behind Bafana Bafana ahead of their decisive FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Hugo Broos remains focused despite key suspensions

Bafana Bafana will be without suspended midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane for the decisive clash. However, Sphephelo Sithole returns after serving a one-match suspension.

Despite the setbacks, Broos remains confident his players can rise to the challenge. He said:

"The most important thing is that we win against South Korea. I want to be in the second round."

The stage is set for one of the most important matches of the Hugo Broos era. As South Africans prepare for a 3 am kick-off, Chuene's emotional appeal has added to the sense of hope and anticipation surrounding Bafana Bafana's bid to make World Cup history.

Bafana Bafana's Discipline Under The Spotlight

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana's disciplinary record has emerged as a potential threat to their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages.

South Africa have accumulated four yellow cards and two red cards during the tournament, leaving them vulnerable should qualification come down to FIFA's fair play tie-break criteria.

Source: Briefly News