Nando's dropped a brilliantly timed post, using the Bafana Bafana vs South Korea World Cup match to take a playful dig at KFC

The post played on the fact that the match kicks off at 3 am South African time, with Nando's asking who was ready to eat at that hour

South Africans loved the dig as they laughed and cheered, with the roast being one of the best of the World Cup so far

The Nandos dig at KFC. Images: Nandos/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nando's did what Nando's does best. The flame-grilled peri-peri chicken brand posted a photo on their Facebook page on 24 June 2026 with a slightly veiled dig. The image, in Nando's signature yellow font against a starry night sky backdrop, read:

"Who is ready to eat KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) at 3 AM?"

The post left all who saw it reeling. Nando's turned their popular opponent's name into a chicken order, and it got just the reaction they were hoping for.

Nando's and the art of the roast

This is far from the first time Nando's has used a competitor's name or a national moment to score points on social media. The brand has built a global reputation for its sharp, well-timed humour, and this one was no different.

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Calling out KFC by reframing their name as Korean Fried Chicken was simple, clever, and perfectly timed, given the 3 am kick-off that has South Africa setting alarms and staying up to support Bafana Bafana.

More on the Bafana Bafana match

Bafana Bafana face South Korea in their final Group A match at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico, with kick-off at 3 am South African time on 25 June 2026.

The match is do or die for South Africa. After losing their opening game 2-0 to Mexico and drawing 1-1 with Czechia, Bafana Bafana need a win to have any chance of reaching the Round of 32.

South Korea only need a draw to advance, giving them a better advantage going into the game.

View the Facebook post below:

SA loves the Nando's Bafana Bafana dig

Mzansi had a field day in the comments section of the Facebook page:

@Nchimanyana Dimo Mosarwe said:

"Boys will always be boys; they do not have the teeth to crack that chicken."

@Lindelani Wagnbietjie Dube wrote:

"Admin walana is always in the kitchen."

@Thandi Ndaba said:

"SiReady!!"

@Naty Hlongwane wrote:

"Oh yes! That's the punchline from the one and only Nando's."

@Thato Rantho said:

"They must win, I want that 1GB."

@Nerisha Manilal wrote:

"Nando's on the ball."

@Sello Kekae wrote:

"Only Chicken Licken is brave enough to pull this."

@Koko Chisasa said:

"Thinly veiled dig."

Bafana Bafana at the FiFa World Cup. Images: Lars Baron / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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