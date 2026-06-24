Orlando Pirates have continued their busy recruitment drive ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season by securing the services of midfielder Matome Mmolai.

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The Soweto giants have been highly active in the transfer market as they look to build on a remarkable 2025/26 campaign. Pirates ended a 14-year wait for the league title while also lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup, completing a historic domestic treble.

Determined to remain a dominant force next season, the Buccaneers have already added several new faces to their squad, including Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sibangani Zulu, Bohlale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu.

The club has also strengthened its ranks with the acquisitions of Neo Rapoo and Aphiwe Baliti from Siwelele FC, while Golden Arrows defender Siyanda Ndlovu is widely expected to join the Mayfair-based outfit.

Pirates' latest addition is the highly rated Mmolai, who has reportedly signed a contract with the club and is set to undergo routine medical assessments before pre-season preparations begin.

Mmolai earns big move to Pirates

The 23-year-old's path to Pirates has been far from straightforward. Mmolai joined TS Galaxy before the start of last season but was unable to make an official appearance due to registration and clearance complications involving Leicesterford City FC, which had acquired the status of JDR Stars, his former club.

After spending the first half of the campaign on the sidelines at Galaxy, Mmolai returned to Leicesterford in January 2026 and quickly became an important figure in the team.

Previously on the books of Dondol Stars, the midfielder played a key role in helping Leicesterford avoid relegation from the Motsepe Foundation Championship. The club finished 12th in the standings with 34 points from 30 matches.

Known for his technical ability, composure on the ball and attacking threat from midfield, Mmolai impressed throughout the second half of the season. His performances have now been rewarded with a move to one of South Africa's biggest clubs as Pirates continue to strengthen their squad for another title challenge.

Source: Briefly News