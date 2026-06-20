Orlando Pirates have continued their squad-building drive ahead of the 2026/27 campaign by completing the signing of Siwelele FC defender Aphiwe Baliti.

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Baliti becomes the fourth player to make the switch from Siwelele to the Buccaneers during the current transfer window, joining Tshepang Rapoo, Bohlale Ngwato and Gamphani Lungu as Pirates bolster their ranks following another successful season.

The Soweto outfit has also added further quality elsewhere, securing the services of Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay FC, Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC and promising Golden Arrows forward Siyanda Ndlovu.

The move is particularly notable given Kaizer Chiefs’ previous interest in the left-back. During Nasreddine Nabi’s debut season in charge, Amakhosi reportedly identified Baliti as a key target, with the Tunisian tactician believed to have favoured him over Paseka Mako. Chiefs ultimately opted to bring in Mako on a free transfer instead.

Pirates' plan for Baliti revealed

Unlike Rapoo, who is expected to remain with the first team and compete for a place in the starting line-up, Baliti will spend the upcoming season back at Siwelele FC on loan.

Pirates regard Rapoo as a player capable of becoming a long-term fixture on the left side of defence and feel he is ready to challenge for consistent minutes at senior level. As a result, he is set to stay in Johannesburg for the new season.

Baliti’s loan move forms part of the club’s broader long-term strategy, with experienced campaigner Deon Hotto approaching the latter stages of his playing career. Pirates believe regular football at Siwelele will aid the defender’s development while keeping him on track for a future role at the club.

Although he often found himself behind Rapoo in the pecking order last season, Baliti still featured 16 times in all competitions. Fourteen of those appearances came in the Betway Premiership, while he also saw action in both the Nedbank Cup and Carling Knockout Cup.

Since breaking into senior football during the 2023/24 season, the defender has accumulated 41 first-team appearances and built a reputation as a reliable option at the back.

His return to Siwelele is expected to benefit the club significantly, as they retain a proven and experienced defender for another season.

At Pirates, Rapoo is likely to battle it out with Hotto and Nkosikhona Ndaba for the left-back role, giving head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou greater competition and depth in that area of the squad.

Source: Briefly News