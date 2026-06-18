Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the acquisition of Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Moloisane, who joins the club on a free transfer following his departure from Stellenbosch FC.

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The 26-year-old central defender arrives at Naturena after reaching the end of his contract with the Cape-based outfit. Over the course of three seasons at Stellenbosch, Moloisane established himself as a reliable performer, featuring in 115 matches across all competitions.

Born in Meadowlands, the right-footed defender has already represented South Africa twice at the senior international level and will be aiming to cement a place in the first team under incoming head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Continental pedigree boosts Chiefs

Chiefs believe Moloisane’s experience on the African stage will add significant value to the squad ahead of the new season.

The club noted that his exposure to CAF competition, including appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup, will be beneficial as Amakhosi prepare for another campaign on the continent.

Having earned his first Bafana Bafana call-up under coach Hugo Broos, Moloisane is set to report for pre-season training with his new teammates in the coming weeks. The move to Chiefs is also expected to strengthen his ambitions of becoming a regular fixture in the national team setup.

Chiefs welcomed the defender to the club and expressed excitement about seeing him represent the famous Gold and Black colours in the upcoming season.

Source: Briefly News