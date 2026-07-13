A resurfaced video of Anele Tembe standing on top of the Hilton Hotel in Durban has reignited debate about her mental state before her 2021 death

The footage surfaced after a viral visual investigation into her death was released, and it revisited her final moments

Many social media users defended AKA against longstanding speculation, while others questioned the video

A resurfaced video of Anele Tembe standing on top of the Hilton Hotel in Durban has started a heated debate. Image: aneletemebe

Source: Instagram

An old video of the late Anele Tembe standing at the top of the Hilton Hotel in Durban has resurfaced online, sending shockwaves through social media, especially from people who were not aware of its existence.

The footage has reignited a deeply painful conversation about her mental state at the time the video was taken, her relationship with rapper AKA, and the circumstances surrounding her death five years ago.

Video of Anele on top of a hotel sparks public discourse

The clip was shared on X by user @M0rgz___ on Monday 13 July 2026. It came after News24 released footage revisiting her final moments, prompting people to revisit statements made by her father, Moses Tembe. The Durban businessman previously denied that his daughter had been suicidal. For many people, the Hilton Hotel video contradicts the statement.

Anele Tembe later died in April 2021 after falling from the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. The incident intensified public scrutiny of AKA, who maintained his innocence until his own death in February 2023, when he was shot outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

Clip ignites public discourse

The video prompted a wave of emotional responses from South Africans, with many expressing heartbreak and others calling for both Anele and AKA to finally be left to rest in peace.

@Setsibakax wrote: "Was this Anele Tembe? I remember this video. Where did AKA meet this girl? No way. 😭"

@she_JD14 noted: "Wearing sunglasses while you're about to jump off is insane😳"

@NtombikayiseBa6 asked: "Why did her father deny this? I don't get it."

@nhanha_nd weighed in: "Ayi her family should have paid more attention to her behaviour."

@Evidence_Shongw wrote simply: "He died for nothing"

@SthuliSkandabah offered: "❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️May their souls rest in peace"

Duduzile defends AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla defended the late rapper AKA.

Public reactions highlight scepticism and questions surrounding AKA's involvement in Anele's tragic incident, but Dduzile remained firm.

Source: Briefly News