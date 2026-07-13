Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla defended the late rapper AKA as renewed debate over Anele Tembe's death continues ahead of the postponed inquest

Public reactions highlight scepticism and questions surrounding AKA's involvement in Anele's tragic incident

Tony Forbes claims to have exonerating evidence for AKA concerning allegations of Anele Tembe's death

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Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla made serious claims while defending AKA. Image: duduzilezuma_sambundla, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has shared her views on the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes as public debate around his late fiancée Anele Tembe’s death continues.

The renewed discussion comes ahead of the long-awaited inquest into Tembe’s death, which has been postponed to September 2026. The inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding her death after she fell from the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla defends AKA

On Monday, 13 July 2026, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to defend the award-winning rapper. She said she believes the inquest will clear AKA of speculation linking him to Anele Tembe’s death.

She also suggested that Tembe had been battling mental health challenges. Duduzile further described AKA as a kind-hearted person and maintained that he was not responsible for Anele’s death, while also calling for justice in the rapper’s own murder. The post was captioned:

“@akaworldwide Long Live Supamega. Live Long!!! Kiernan Had A Heart Of Gold. He Was A Gentle Soul …He WILL Be Vindicated And Those Who Ordered The Hit MUST Pay!!! Mental Illness Is A Real Thing And Unfortunately Some African Families Don’t Talk About It Enough!!! He Didn’t Murder Nobody BUT They Murdered Him!!! We Lost Our Very Own JAŸ-Z!!! WE WERE ROBBED!!! Musicality ✔️ Artistry ✔️ Proudly SA 🇿🇦 ✔️”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla defends AKA

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s post sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments section.

Here are some of the comments:

@Land_a_priority asked:

“Why didn't he disclose this to the public when he had all the time to do that? It could've at least given us a clue; now it's a little too late.”

@mreecho0 questioned:

“I have a question: How did aka get those scratches on his back? I really wanna accept the probability of suicide, but that question is a stumbling block for me. Thanks in advance for responding 🙏🏽”

@Jakalaz_ remarked:

“If your music still trends after you're gone, you didn't just make hits—you made history. 🕊️🇿🇦”

@nenemcfc19 requested:

“Ask daddy to help us get justice for Mega.”

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla weighed in on AKA and Anele Tembe ahead of the inquest. Image: duduzilezuma_sambundla

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes claims family has evidence to exonerate AKA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tony Forbes claimed that his family had evidence they believed would clear AKA of allegations linking him to Anele Tembe's death.

His comments came after the inquest into Anele Tembe's death was postponed to a later date.

Source: Briefly News