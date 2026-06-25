Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela filed court papers after their expulsion

The two faced serious allegations including sowing division in the party and isolating the family of a late Member of Parliament

The two intend on fighting their expulsion months after Duduzile resigned from Parliament and Ndhlela was removed from his former position

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Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela refuse to give up on their MK Party membership. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela have taken the party to court after they were expelled on 18 June 2026 for causing divisions in the party.

Lunga Mzangwe posted an image of the papers the duo filed on his @lunga_mzangwe X account. According to the papers, Ndhlela and Zuma-Sambudla filed papers against the MK Party and the party's Secretary General, Sibonelo Nomvalo.

View the tweet on X here:

Why were the duo expelled?

The passing of former MP Edward Ntshingila was the straw that broke the camel's back in a string of offences which were build-ups to the expulsion. The two were accused of isolating Ntshingila from his family and arranging for medical treatment without the knowledge of the family. Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela reportedly acted out of the party's directives after the family brought the matter to the party's attention.

Nomvalo also discussed Zuma-Sambudla’s power in the party. He revealed that two weeks after he was appointed the Secretary-General, she had signing powers in Parliament and in the Independent Electoral Commission on behalf of the party. Party president Jacob Zuma instructed him to strip her of her signing powers. Zuma-Sambudla’s conduct in the party was already under scrutiny after she resigned as an MP. Zuma was accused of being involved in a human trafficking incident which involved a group of young men sent to fight for Russia in Donbas, Ukraine.

Julius Malema defends Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, showed he was on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's side after her expulsion. He openly supported her on social media after sharing an image of her on X with a caption. Malema's response elicited mixed reactions from South Africans.

Source: Briefly News