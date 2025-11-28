Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has resigned as an uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party a Member of Parliament (MP)

Zuma-Sambudla made the decision amid the recent allegations that she recruited men to fight in Ukraine

The MK Party is committed to assisting the affected families and ensuring that the men are returned home safely

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigned as a Member of Parliament for the MK Party. Image: Elias Mbuwane

KWAZULU-NATAL – Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has officially resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The announcement was made during a special party press briefing on 28 November 2025, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma-Sambudla did not address the media herself, but was in attendance as Magasela Mzobe, Head of the Presidency, briefed the media.

Zuma-Sambudla voluntarily resigns

During the short briefing, Mzobe explained that Zuma-Sambudla had voluntarily resigned as an MP amid the allegations that she recruited 17 South African men to fight in Ukraine.

Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, has denied being the mastermind behind the recruitment, submitting an affidavit to say that she was misled as well.

Mzobe also noted that the party had no reason to believe that she would lie in an affidavit, and while the matter was not a party issue, it would be communicating with the families of the men to help bring them home.

Mzobe noted that Zuma-Sambudla was also committed to helping ensure that the men were brought back safely.

