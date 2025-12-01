The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has weighed in on reports that Cyril Ramaphosa could be recalled

Some members of the ANC are reportedly plotting to remove the president from power, but the party has denied that this is the case

South Africans weighed in on the reports, with some showing support for Ramaphosa, while others called for him to go

The ANC Women’s League has thrown its weight behind Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Emmanuel Croset

GAUTENG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has rallied behind Cyril Ramaphosa as pressure mounts on the president, but the decision has sparked mixed reactions online.

Ramaphosa faces pressure to step down from opposition like the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The MK Party filed a Motion of No Confidence in Ramaphosa, while the EFF's Malema said that Ramaphosa needed to be impeached.

The president is now also facing criticism from members of his own party. Attempts are reportedly being made by disgruntled party members to recall Ramaphosa from office, but the ANCWL has thrown its weight behind the president.

ANCWL alarmed by attempts to remove Ramaphosa

According to Eyewitness News, the ANCWL said that it was alarming that some within the party were disregarding the organisation’s established protocols to raise their issues with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANCWL’s Secretary-General, Nokuthula Nqaba, said that claims of Ramaphosa’s underperformance were misplaced. She stated that the fight against corruption, his decision to classify gender-based violence and femicide as a national crisis and the successful chairing of the G20 Presidency were proof that he was performing.

She added that only the National General Council (NGC) and an Elective National Conference (ENC) could decide to remove a sitting president of the party. The next NGC is in a week.

ANCWL Secretary General, Comrade Nokuthula Nqaba, defended Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @ANCWLeague

Which members want Ramaphosa gone?

While the ANC has denied it, media reports alleged that Deputy Ministers Mondli Gungubele and Joe Phaahla were plotting to remove Ramaphosa.

The Sunday World reported that Ramaphosa addressed the planned coup during a recent ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. While he didn’t mention names, he allegedly looked at the duo when saying he was aware of a plot to remove him.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu dismissed these reports, saying they were aimed at creating division within the party. She also emphasised the party’s unity under Ramaphosa.

Dr Phaahla has also denied the reports.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the reported coup, with some showing support for the president and others calling for him to go.

Mmamorena Senoe asked:

“Are they aware that the ANC no longer has a majority of votes? Whoever replaces Ramaphosa might not be the SA President.”

Sampson Mamphweli stated:

“It’s a media-driven agenda. There are no calls for the removal of the president of the ANC.”

John Sandland noted:

“It is easy to release him, but the one who replaces him will be worse. In the ANC, no one is talented enough to take his place. If they get rid of him, the ANC will fall sooner, which is not such a bad thing.”

Mpho Shope Leo Moloto said:

“If that happens, then it means that South Africa has never had a president complete two terms. Mandela had one term, Mbeki was removed, Zuma was removed, and now Ramaphosa.”

Solomon Masuku stated:

“We want him for a third term.”

Kogie Moodley added:

“There is nobody else capable of doing the job. Let him finish.”

Butisa Phuthego stated:

“He must go now. He has been a national burden for his two terms. Just go.”

Themba Kiro Kostile asked:

“Recall and replace with who? That's the only thing you never hear from these disgruntled members.”

