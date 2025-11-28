The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has responded to the Democratic Alliance's decision to lay charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said that the DA needed to focus on its own issues related to party leader John Steenhuisen

South Africans weighed in on the comments by Ndhlela, sharing mixed reactions to the MK Party's comment about the DA

The MK Party has hit back at the DA's decision to lay charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Siyabonga Sokhela

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has hit back at the Democratic Alliance after the DA laid criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The DA laid charges against Jacob Zuma’s daughter amid allegations that she recruited 17 South African men to Russia. The men allegedly believed that they were undergoing bodyguard training, but were then thrust into the Ukraine/ Russia conflict.

Zuma-Sambudla has denied being the mastermind behind the recruitment, saying she was misled as well. With the DA laying charges of human trafficking and fraud against her, the MK Party has urged the party to focus its attention on its own internal issues.

MK Party responds to DA’s charges

Responding to the DA’s decision, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party needed to focus on its own problems.

“Firstly, the DA is just politicking. I mean, there's nothing more to that. You should be focusing on John Steenhuisen’s credit card and the internal issues. We don't have time for the DA,” he said.

Ndhlela’s comments about Steenhuisen relate to allegations that the DA leader was misusing the party credit card for personal expenses, including using it for Uber Eats.

The allegations were made by Dion George, who serves as the DA's Federal Finance Chairperson. George stated that he took action to block the card. The party has now launched a formal investigation into the matter.

John Steenhuisen has been accused of misusing the party credit card for personal expenses, including using it for Uber Eats. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on Ndhlela’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Ndhlela’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Matilda Buys said:

“I'm not a DA supporter, but we do need answers on this matter. Investigations must be instituted regarding this matter.”

Diane Ferraris asked:

“Is the credit card not a personal problem? He’s not using taxpayer funds to settle it?”

Mike Martin agreed:

“Not settling a credit card is not a criminal offence.”

Trompie Clark stated:

“Now I wonder how two wrongs make a right.”

Ntodeni Khorommbi suggested:

“The credit card issue is local and can be dealt with anytime. The young men stranded in Russia are in urgent need.”

Tshepo Magabe added:

“Equally, the MKP should rather direct their energy to this matter and leave ANC to deal with Senzo.”

Veli Mavesta asked:

“So, a credit card is more important than the lives of 17 people? Nhlamulo reasons like a five-year-old.”

Zuma-Sambudla resigns as MK Party Member of Parliament

Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla resigned as a uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament (MP).

Zuma-Sambudla made the decision amid the recent allegations that she recruited men to fight in Ukraine.

The MK Party is committed to assisting the affected families and ensuring that the men are returned home safely.

