Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has shared her version of events about the trafficking of 17 men to Ukraine

The men reportedly were misled into joining mercenary forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Zuma-Sambudla stated under oath that she was not the mastermind but was also a victim of a scam

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla denies having any role in the trafficking of South African men to Ukraine. Image: Darren Stewart

GAUTENG – The saga surrounding the 17 South African men who were lured to the Ukraine under false pretences has taken a new twist.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who was accused of being involved in the trafficking of the men, has stated under oath that she wasn’t the mastermind.

Zuma-Sambudla has instead claimed that she was the victim of an elaborate deception, blaming Blessing Rhulani Khoza, a man she said she never met or even heard of before he contacted her via WhatsApp.

Zuma-Sambudla maintains that she’s innocent

In an affidavit submitted to the Sandton Police Station, Jacob Zuma’s daughter stated that Khoza portrayed himself as a South African living in Russia, who had access to a lawful, structured, non-combat paramilitary training program designed for civilians.

Zuma-Sambudla explained that she travelled to Russia at her own expense and completed one month of surface-level training.

“I experienced only non-combat, controlled activities. I was never exposed to combat, never deployed,” she stated.

She further stated that when Khoza told her that more participants could be accommodated, she shared the information with family and friends, as she believed it to be the same training she had undertaken.

“I shared information innocently. They chose to join on their own interest,” she claimed.

Her explanation comes after her half-sister, Nkosazana Zuma Mncube, accused Zuma-Sambudla and two others of ‘tricking 17 men into fighting for Russian mercenaries.’ She claimed that the recruits were told they were travelling to Russia to train as bodyguards for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

