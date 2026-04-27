Traffic Officer Declared Dead After State Vehicle Collides With Long-Distance Bus in Jeffreys Bay
EASTERN CAPE - An on-duty traffic officer has tragically passed away in a head-on collision on the N2 in Jeffreys Bay.
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The officer was declared deceased at the scene after the State vehicle she was travelling in collided with a long-distance bus.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened by the Jeffreys Bay SAPS and investigations continue into the cause of the fatal accident.
Officer declared deceased at the scene
According to available information, the officer was travelling back to her station after responding to an earlier scene when the accident occurred.
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Emergency services officials worked to free her from the wreckage, where she was trapped, but she was declared dead on impact.
The occupants of the bus were unharmed in the collision. It is unclear at present how many people were aboard the bus.
*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za