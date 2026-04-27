EASTERN CAPE - An on-duty traffic officer has tragically passed away in a head-on collision on the N2 in Jeffreys Bay.

A traffic officer was declared dead after a head-on collision on the N2. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The officer was declared deceased at the scene after the State vehicle she was travelling in collided with a long-distance bus.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened by the Jeffreys Bay SAPS and investigations continue into the cause of the fatal accident.

Officer declared deceased at the scene

According to available information, the officer was travelling back to her station after responding to an earlier scene when the accident occurred.

Emergency services officials worked to free her from the wreckage, where she was trapped, but she was declared dead on impact.

The occupants of the bus were unharmed in the collision. It is unclear at present how many people were aboard the bus.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

Source: Briefly News