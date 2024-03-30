Two traffic officers sustained serious injuries after being hit by a taxi while on duty near the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

The incident occurred on Friday, with the officers being struck just a few meters away from the toll plaza

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured officials to the hospital

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. Beginning her 13-year-long career at eNCA, she honed her reporting skills and coverage of crime and court cases, which she further developed at the Citizen Newspaper, African News Network and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email: trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Traffic cops in KwaZulu-Natal recovering after struck by taxi. Images: Twitter/@ArriveAlive and Getty Images/Gift777

Source: UGC

DURBAN - Two traffic officers suffered serious injuries after being hit by a taxi while on duty just a few meters from the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

2 cops hit

Midlands EMS, a private emergency services company, responded to multiple calls on Friday regarding the accident.

According to Arrive Alive, both cops were in serious condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment. After stabilisation, both patients were transported to a level 1 trauma hospital for further care.

Midlands EMS Spokesperson Roland Robertson told the Sowetan that when they arrived at the scene, they discovered a traffic officer and an officer from the Mpofana municipality had been struck while on duty.

Mzansi sends well wishes

South Africans wished the cops a speedy recovery, while others flagged how dangerous these taxi drivers were becoming.

Here are some of the reactions:

@willdav49462260 shared:

"As I have said a million times, these taxis are a menace on our roads; they don’t care, just drive as they wish, with most of them not even having driver's licenses and non-roadworthy vehicles."

@NKOSANA KINGDAVID joked:

"They expected a bribe from the taxi driver."

@pierrevantonde commented:

"This is so tragic."

@Roseasanda advised:

"Something needs to be done with these taxi drivers."

@Samfritz said:

"These cops risk their lives for so little pay."

2 Pretoria SAPS lovers found dead in their home

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that two SAPS members were found dead in their house in Tshwane.

The members, who were said to be part of the Public Order Police squad, were found with gunshot wounds, and cops cannot tell what happened.

South Africans, including those who knew them, commented on what they believed happened to the couple.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News