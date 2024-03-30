The South African National Taxi Association(SANTACO) plans to introduce a new system enabling commuters to book online long-distance travel seats

SANTACO says it aims to have this new taxi online booking system launched by the end of the year

Taxis are recognised as highly efficient and cost-effective transportation options, particularly for long-distance travel

South Africa is set to get an online system to book long-distance trips. Images: AfricaImages

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - SANTACO plans to introduce a new online booking system for long-distance trips to enhance convenience for commuters.

Taxi online bookings

During the Easter long weekend, an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 taxis will operate on the country's busiest routes.

According to SABC, SANTACO's national spokesperson, Rebecca Phala, says:

" We hope to launch this system by the end of the year, bringing a more sophisticated booking experience similar to other transportation industries."

Phala also mentioned that they are currently trialling the system in certain areas of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. In these regions, individuals can purchase cards and load them with points, which enables them to bypass queues at taxi ranks.

Mzansi intrigued

People across the country have several questions regarding the online booking system. While some are impressed, others ask when SANTACO will address the ongoing violence and irresponsible driving by taxi drivers.

Read the reactions below:

Bongani Mgubela shared:

"When are they going to launch a system where they will stop fighting and putting their clients' lives at risk."

@Anyway Kororo said:

"Right, for the taxi industry to understand the process of requesting Uber and Bolt. If you can't beat the system, join them."

@etsoalo Matlhatsi commented:

"SANTACO wants to complicate things; ques works just fine."

@Theresa Gafoor advised:

"They need to stop intercepting Uber rides at malls. We, as commuters, have a choice as to how we wish to travel. As for the scrap siyaya taxis, they need to be taken off the roads."

@Nqunde Keo explained:

"They need to develop a new system to respect their clients."

@Iggybaks Koikanyang said:

"They must start by teaching their drivers the importance of passengers. Drivers must be vetted before being allowed into their industry."

@Rider Mopalami shared:

"Good idea, but they should workshop their drivers first."

