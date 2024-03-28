A Pretoria woman posted a TikTok video celebrating her successful career in logistics and supply chain management

She credits her mother's advice to study the field for opening doors and landing her an impressive job

The video sparked positive comments from others who are also in the field or interested in pursuing it

A woman acknowledged her mother for advising her to study towards a successful career. Image: @rea.b13

A Pretoria woman took to social media to share how following her mother's advice to study logistics and supply chain management paid off.

Woman shows off working for big logistics company

A TikTok video shared by @rea.b13 shows an image of her on her graduation day. She revealed that her studies had opened amazing doors for her, and she now works for one of the biggest companies in the logistics and transportation industry, DSV.

She also shows clips of herself on the job as she oversees the warehouse, works in her office and poses next to one of the company's trucks.

What is logistics and supply chain management?

According to Unisa, logistics and supply chain management involves managing the flow of goods and services from the point of origin to the consumer - a critical process for many businesses in today's disruptive environment.

SA reacts to woman's job

Many netizens responded positively to the video, sharing how they also studied logistics and supply chain management or worked in the industry.

Aobakwe Mogoshane wrote:

"I also graduated from Rosebank for logistics but job niks."

Galesexy commented:

"Yoh, my friend just got retrenched from DSV after so many years, I wish God to bless her with another job."

izzy_dube❤️✨️ responded:

"I also studied logistics and supply chain management. Seeing my people makes me happy."

T commented:

"Do they offer internships in DSV?."

Thando.cuppatea replied:

"Yoh imali ozoba nayo asibe abangani."

M&Msreplied:

"As a final year student of this course, I’m so so proud of you ma❤️You inspire us."

Duduzile96 commented:

"Supply chain management is the best, I studied at UP and got four job offers in one month."

