Top 20 best logistics companies in South Africa in 2024

Logistics companies in South Africa can give your business a competitive edge. For instance, their customized logistics and supply chain management solutions can lower the cost of operating your business. Discover the top transport companies in South Africa whose services are designed to help your business thrive while keeping logistics expenses in check.

This article lists logistics companies based on their reputation in the industry. Long-term customers of the companies listed here attest that these organizations meet these five key performance metrics: on-time delivery performance, order accuracy, affordable cost per order, low inventory turnover rate, and high transportation efficiency.

Logistics companies form a supply chain, a network of organizations transporting goods and equipment from one place to another. Logistics companies can specialize in warehousing services, be transportation providers only, or offer both services.

Top 20 logistics companies in South Africa

Logistics and supply chain is a lucrative industry in SA. Some new entrants prove to be tough competitors to courier companies that have been in the market for years. Hiring a trucking company can help you save on overhead costs. For example, you don't have to buy or maintain a fleet of trucks, set up a logistics system, and hire employees because the logistics company does everything for you. This article discusses the following top logistics companies in South Africa:

Transnet

Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Managed Freight

Barloworld Logistics

Onelogix Group Limited

Jonen Freight Pty. Limited

CHEP South Africa

Logan Freight Logistics

Interlogix

Fourway Maritime Corporation

IVS Container Services

Kaiser Bill

Letaba Logistics

IMVUSA Transport

Logwin

KAP Industrial Holdings Limited (KAP)

Tsiko Africa Group

Bakers S. A. Limited

Afrigo Global

Alpha Shipping

Logistics companies with a good reputation understand the challenges in the sector and can customize trucking services to suit your needs. It is, therefore, important to research the customer reviews of a freight company and the extra services it offers, such as cargo tracking. Check out this list of logistics companies in South Africa:

1. Transnet

Address: Carlton Centre 150 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg 2001

Carlton Centre 150 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg 2001 Phone: +27 11 308 3000

+27 11 308 3000 Fax: +27 11 308 2638

+27 11 308 2638 Email: enquiries@transnet.net

enquiries@transnet.net Website: www.transnet.net

Transnet is the biggest transportation company in South Africa. It is a public-owned company that generates profits for the government while promoting industrial growth and lowering operating costs for businesses. Transnet's head office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.

2. Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Address: 118 Setter Road, Commercial Industrial Park, Midrand

118 Setter Road, Commercial Industrial Park, Midrand Phone: +27 11 571 4939

+27 11 571 4939 Email: businessdevelopment@crossroads.africa

businessdevelopment@crossroads.africa Website: www.crossroads.africa

Crossroads is a crucial member of the South African logistics and supply chain management industry. It is SQAS-accredited and Dekra-certified with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certificates. Crossroads Distribution Ltd also operates in Europe.

3. Managed Freight

Address: 275 Vaaljakkels Street Constantia Park, Roodepoort, South Africa

275 Vaaljakkels Street Constantia Park, Roodepoort, South Africa Phone: 082 553 8575

082 553 8575 Fax: 011 792 5806

011 792 5806 Email: john@managedfreight.co.za

john@managedfreight.co.za Website: www.managedfreight.co.za

Managed Freight serves a variety of exporters and importers. Besides its freight services, the company also negotiates better rates and terms & conditions for service with other logistic companies on behalf of the clients. The Managed Freight's head offices are in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

4. Barloworld Logistics

Address: 180 Katherine Street, Sandton

180 Katherine Street, Sandton Phone: +27 11 445 1600

+27 11 445 1600 Fax: +27 11 445 1630

+27 11 445 1630 Email: info@barloworld-logistics.com

info@barloworld-logistics.com Website: barloworld-logistics.com

Barloworld is among the best trucking companies in Gauteng. Some of its top clients are Illovo, PPC, Nike SA, Toyota S.A., Unilever S.A., and Corobrik. Barloworld Logistics also ships cargo from South Africa to the United States, the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Far East. They have over 300 offices in more than 100 countries worldwide.

5. Onelogix Group Limited

Address: 46 Tulbagh Road, Pomona, Kempton Park

46 Tulbagh Road, Pomona, Kempton Park Phone: +27 11 396 9040

+27 11 396 9040 Email: info@vdsgroup.co.za

info@vdsgroup.co.za Website: www.vdsgroup.co.za

Onelogix's vehicle delivery services (VDS) serve Kempton Park, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town. It is among the top trucking companies in Gauteng. Onelogix Group Limited owns more than 200 trucks and trailers. Moreover, the company has offices in Lusaka and Beit Bridge and a depot in Harare.

6. Jonen Freight Pty. Limited

Address: 9 Sim Rd, Kempton Park AH, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa

9 Sim Rd, Kempton Park AH, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa P.O. Box: 3964 Kempton Park, 9 Sim Road Pomona, 1620

3964 Kempton Park, 9 Sim Road Pomona, 1620 Phone: 011 396 1113

011 396 1113 Fax: 011 979 4677

011 979 4677 Email: dduve@jonen.co.za

dduve@jonen.co.za Website: www.jctrans.net

Since its establishment in 1979, Jonen Freight has become the leading freight forwarder in the country. It has offices in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Pomona, Durban, and Cape Town. Jonen Freight uses in-house developed software to meet worldwide shipment requirements and warehouse services.

7. CHEP South Africa

Address: 7 Westville Rd. Westville, ZA, 3629

7 Westville Rd. Westville, ZA, 3629 Tel: 0800 330 334

0800 330 334 Website: www.chep.com

CHEP South Africa serves numerous companies, including automotive, chemical, food, and aerospace corporations. The company has maintained its glory since its establishment in 1945. CHEP South Africa reduces transportation costs and complexity, eliminates waste and empty miles, and always finds new ways of collaborating and speeding up a client's supply chain.

8. Logan Freight Logistics

Address: 223 Sarnia Rd, Sea View, Durban, 4094, South Africa

223 Sarnia Rd, Sea View, Durban, 4094, South Africa Tel: 031 465 7906

031 465 7906 Fax: 031 465 6982

031 465 6982 Mobile: +27 83 648 7070

+27 83 648 7070 Website: loganfreight.com

Logan Naicker has over 50 years of experience in the industry. He heads the teams at Logan Freight Logistics with Meena and Brandon Naicker. The company's staff assists and advises customers in all technical aspects of the international freight movement.

9. Interlogix

Address: 124 Teakwood Rd, Clairwood, Durban, 4052, South Africa

124 Teakwood Rd, Clairwood, Durban, 4052, South Africa Phone: +27 11 867 3377 / 2988

+27 11 867 3377 / 2988 Fax: +27 11 867 7773

+27 11 867 7773 Email: info@interlogix.co.za

info@interlogix.co.za Website: www.interlogix.co.za

Tim Driman created Interlogix in 1999 to help TLD Transport (Pty) Ltd in its door-to-door delivery services by planning how to move the goods from the port to the customers while TLD Transport (Pty) Ltd provided the transport equipment. Interlogix purchased TLD in 2006.

10. Fourway Maritime Corporation

Address: 28 Siphosethu Drive, Block 5, Section 16, Kingfisher Office Park, Mount Edgecombe, South Africa

28 Siphosethu Drive, Block 5, Section 16, Kingfisher Office Park, Mount Edgecombe, South Africa Phone: +27-31 502 2557

+27-31 502 2557 Email: sales@fourway-maritime.com

sales@fourway-maritime.com Website: www.fourway-logistics.com

Fourway is among the top logistics companies in Durban. The company commenced liner shipping in 2008. It offers railway, road, air, and sea transport services to businesses in various industries. You can always contact Fourway Maritime Corporation for standard and cost-effective transportation services.

11. IVS Container Services

Address: 30 Gibson Rd, Hurlyvale, Edenvale, 1609, South Africa

30 Gibson Rd, Hurlyvale, Edenvale, 1609, South Africa Phone: +2731 4622110

+2731 4622110 Fax: +2731 4690649

+2731 4690649 Email: mwivsccs@mweb.co.za

Loganathan Papiah Naidoo established IVS Container Services in 1991. His children have helped him to grow the business. The company is in Clairwood's industrial area in Durban. It specializes in conversions, repairs, storage & handling, and transporting shipping containers.

12. Kaiser Bill

Address: 37 Goodwood Rd, Westmead, Pinetown, 3610, South Africa, Kwazulu Natal

37 Goodwood Rd, Westmead, Pinetown, 3610, South Africa, Kwazulu Natal Phone: +27 (0)33-5061302

+27 (0)33-5061302 Fax: +27 (0)33-5061312

+27 (0)33-5061312 Email: kaiserbillcc@xsinet.co.za

kaiserbillcc@xsinet.co.za Website: www.kaiserbill.co.za

Kaiser Bill is among the best trucking companies in South Africa. It was established in 1994 to maintain service and supply spare parts for Samil, Samag, and Magirus Deutz trucks. Kaiser Bill began manufacturing rare spare parts for trucks in 1987 when the Rosslyn truck-makers closed.

13. Letaba Logistics

Address: 1 Bokmakierie Rd, Joostenberg Vlakte, Cape Town, 7570, South Africa

1 Bokmakierie Rd, Joostenberg Vlakte, Cape Town, 7570, South Africa Phone: (021) 988 0134

(021) 988 0134 Fax: (021) 987 5819

(021) 987 5819 Email: jessica@letabalogistics.co.za

jessica@letabalogistics.co.za Website: www.letabalogistics.co.za

Richard Tomlinson established Letaba in 2005 with a single truck. Today, its fleet of trucks and cranes operates all over South Africa. The company's head office is in Cape Town, Western Cape. No load is too big or small for them to handle.

14. IMVUSA Transport

Address: 5 Ourora St, Kuils River, Cape Town, 7580, South Africa

5 Ourora St, Kuils River, Cape Town, 7580, South Africa P.O. Box: 1114, Kuilsriver, 7579

1114, Kuilsriver, 7579 Phone: +27 (0)21 906 0429

+27 (0)21 906 0429 Fax: +27 (0)21 903 2215

+27 (0)21 903 2215 Email: info@imvusatransport.co.za

info@imvusatransport.co.za Website: imvusatransport.co.za

IMVUSA transports cargo within South Africa and neighboring countries. The company offers personalized, innovative, and cost-efficient logistics services using modern equipment while minimizing risks that might damage the cargo. Imvusa Transport has over 67 years of experience transporting small, heavy, palletized, and specialized cargo.

15. Logwin

Address: 21 - 23 Falcon Crescent, 7525 Cape Town

21 - 23 Falcon Crescent, 7525 Cape Town Phone: +27 21 386-5280

+27 21 386-5280 Email: airocean.za@logwin-logistics.com

airocean.za@logwin-logistics.com Website: www.logwin-logistics.com

Logwin has a strong global network of branch offices and uses a high-performance IT system. They specialize in tailored contract solutions for sea and air transport. The company also has warehousing services. Outsourcing Logwin's services will add more value to your business.

16. KAP Industrial Holdings Limited (KAP)

Address: Unit G7, Stellenpark Business Park, Cnr R44 and School Road, Jamestown, Stellenbosch 7600

Unit G7, Stellenpark Business Park, Cnr R44 and School Road, Jamestown, Stellenbosch 7600 Phone: +27 21 808 0900

+27 21 808 0900 Fax: +27 21 808 0901

+27 21 808 0901 Email: investors@kap.co.za

investors@kap.co.za Website: kap.co.za

KAP is a diversified group of leading industrial, chemical, and logistics businesses. The company was established in 1978 and now operates in 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. KAP is keen on protecting clients from losses when shipping goods and raw materials. For instance, it has commercial truck insurance to cover accidents or damages while hauling cargo.

17. Tsiko Africa Group

Address: 1st Floor, The Crossing, 372 Main Road, Bryanston

1st Floor, The Crossing, 372 Main Road, Bryanston Phone: +27 (0)10 001 5550

+27 (0)10 001 5550 Email: info@tsikoafrica.co.za

info@tsikoafrica.co.za Website: tsikoafrica.co.za

Finding the best logistics company in South Africa is easy because there are many good options, like Tsiko Africa Group. The company has proven very competitive despite being among the small logistics companies in South Africa. Tsiko Africa Group was established in 2016. It is 100% black owned and has a Level 1 B-BBEE rating.

18. Bakers S. A. Limited

Address: Harrison, Cato Ridge, 3680

Harrison, Cato Ridge, 3680 Phone: +27 33 846 2700

+27 33 846 2700 Email: customerservices@bakerssalimited.com

customerservices@bakerssalimited.com Website: bakerssalimited.com

Bakers S. A. Limited is also among the small logistics companies in South Africa. With over 1,600 employees across the county across the company's 17 locations, Bakers S. A. Limited is committed to providing seamless supply chain solutions. Its reliable and trustworthy drivers have clean records. They are keen on avoiding any Driving Under the Influence offenses and accidents.

19. Afrigo Global

Address: Unit 4 Arum Lilly Place, Arum Lilly Steet, Durbanville Industria, Cape Town, 7550

Unit 4 Arum Lilly Place, Arum Lilly Steet, Durbanville Industria, Cape Town, 7550 Phone: +27 (0)21 976 5492 | +27 (0)21 975 6559

+27 (0)21 976 5492 | +27 (0)21 975 6559 Email: siva@afgl.co.za

siva@afgl.co.za Website: afrigoglobal.co.za

Afrigo Global offers road, air, and sea transport in South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zimbabwe. The logistics company serves small, medium, and large businesses efficiently and professionally.

20. Alpha Shipping

Address: 72 Webb Road, Jet Park, Boksburg, 1429

72 Webb Road, Jet Park, Boksburg, 1429 Phone: +27 (0)11 450 2576 | +27 (0)31 207 1662

+27 (0)11 450 2576 | +27 (0)31 207 1662 Email: sales@alphashipping.co.za

sales@alphashipping.co.za Website: www.alphashipping.co.za

Alpha Shipping was established in 2004. The company is your trusted partner in navigating the complex global trade and transportation sector. Whether you're an e-commerce giant, an importer/exporter, or a manufacturer, Alpha Shipping has the expertise and the global network to streamline your supply chain and ensure your goods reach their destination safely and on time.

Is logistics in demand in South Africa?

The South African Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market will grow by over 8% by 2026. Logistics is growing rapidly in SA because of the high demand for food supplies and other consumer goods.

How big is the logistics industry in South Africa?

Research shows South African freight and logistics market is expected to reach $22.92 billion in 2024 and $30.56 billion by 2029. SA's logistics sector is the second-largest supporter of Africa's economy because many local and international companies use the country as a gateway for their operations into the continent.

Who is the biggest logistics company in South Africa?

Transnet is the biggest logistics company in South Africa. The state-owned enterprise reported a revenue of R68,9 billion in 2022.

Who are the three major transport players in South Africa?

Transnet, South African Airways (SAA), and South African Express (SAX) are the top three biggest logistics companies in South Africa.

Which are the logistics companies in Johannesburg, South Africa?

Transnet, Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd, Barloworld Logistics, Managed Freight, and Alpha Shipping are among Johannesburg-based logistics companies with good service reputations.

Which are the transport companies in East Rand, South Africa?

Onelogix Group Limited is among the biggest logistics companies in East Rand, South Africa.

Which are the freight companies in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa?

Some reputable logistics companies in KwaZulu-Natal are Kaiser Bill, Fourway Maritime Corporation, Interlogix, Logan Freight Logistics, IVS Container Services, and CHEP South Africa.

Which are the transport companies in Western Cape, South Africa?

Logwin, IMVUSA Transport, and Letaba Logistics are some of the most reliable freight companies in South Africa's Western Cape province.

Who is the biggest logistics company in the world?

There are the ten largest logistics companies in the world, which include:

United Parcel Service (UPS)

FedEx Corporation (FedEx)

Japan Railways Group

DHL

Union Pacific

McLane Company

Poste Italiane

C.N.

Deutsche Post

CSX

What are some examples of logistics?

Logistics is transporting equipment and supplies from one location to another for storage, provision of services, and more. Examples of logistics are:

Fleet management

Materials handling

Order fulfillment

Warehousing

Inbound transportation

Outbound transportation

Inventory management

Demand planning

Logistics companies in South Africa are the pride of the nation. They build the country's economy by supplying consumer goods like food, health products like medication, industrial raw materials, etc. You can always contact them to book and inquire about their services.

