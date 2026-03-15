Mamelodi Sundowns have a good chance of overtaking Orlando Pirates on the Betway Premiership table this week after the Soweto giants dropped points in their last game.

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The Buccaneers missed out on the chance to extend their lead on top of the log, after playing out a 1-1 draw against Siwelele FC on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The draw put the Soweto-based club one point ahead of the Brazilians, but that can change when the defending champions take on Marumo Gallants in the next league game on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Why Sundowns could struggle to overtake Pirates

Football analyst Uche Anuma in a chat with Briefly News highlighted the reason Sundowns might find it difficult to overtake Pirates on the Betway Premiership table.

"The title race is getting tougher, and was surprised Pirates could drop crucial points at home against Siwelele FC," he said.

"It's a wake up call for Sundowns too, and there are may factors that could hinder them from taking over from the Bucs as league leaders.

"They are still in the CAF Champions League, and it looks like it's taking more of their focus as they are in the knockout phase.

"Miguel Cardoso's squad management would be tested to the limit at this point of the season, because they can't afford to make any mistake in both the league and the Champions League.

"The Champions League can be a huge distraction to them if the technical crew don't manage the squad properly."

Source: Briefly News