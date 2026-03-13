Mamelodi Sundowns have place one foot in the CAF Champions League semi-final after defeating Stade Malien in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Friday, March 13, 2026.

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Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Nuno Santos and Arthur Sales were the only players who kept their places in the starting XI following Tuesday’s victory over Orbit College. Meanwhile, Teboho Mokoena, Bryan Leon and Jayden Adams were among those brought back into the lineup.

Mamelodi Sundowns controlled possession during the opening exchanges, frequently attempting to find Leon in attacking positions. The Colombian forward caused problems for the Malian defence with his intelligent movement off the ball.

The Brazilians thought they had taken the lead in the 32nd minute when Sales set up Mudau, who timed his run perfectly before calmly slotting the ball into the far corner. Although the goal was initially disallowed for offside, the decision was overturned after a VAR review confirmed the goal.

Despite Williams having little to do in goal, Sundowns nearly extended their lead before halftime. Sales broke into the penalty area following a slick passing move, but the Malian goalkeeper produced an excellent save to ensure the score remained 1-0 at the interval.

Just before the hour mark, Brayan León ended his five-match scoring drought, finding the net for his sixth goal since arriving at the club in January.

The strike sent the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters into celebration mode, creating a festive atmosphere that energised the players. Their trademark “shoe-shine and piano” passing style soon took over, as they dictated the tempo with confidence, leaving the visitors chasing the ball and visibly deflated.

Iqraam Rayners then made it three, with VAR once again called into action, a goal that effectively placed Sundowns within touching distance of a semi-final spot.

Source: Briefly News