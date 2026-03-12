Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed disappointment over how his team is being treated ahead of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal showdown with Stade Malien on Friday.

His frustration stems from the club’s domestic match schedule, which had them facing Orbit College on Tuesday—just three days before their first-leg clash against the Malien side at Loftus Stadium.

Cardoso highlighted how other CAF Champions League teams are afforded sufficient time to prepare for their quarterfinal ties without having to juggle local league matches.

He elaborated: "Certainly, it seems some people are satisfied with the chaos because of the recent challenges we faced. After a difficult night in Rustenburg two days ago, we had another tough night near Johannesburg yesterday—at least for those who want to read between the lines. But I want to share some facts that are worth noting.

Sundowns played a match two days ago and will play again tomorrow, with just a three-day gap. Between the two legs of our quarterfinal, we are scheduled to face Marumo Gallants. If you compare us to the other seven clubs still in the Champions League, none of them have to play domestic games between their quarterfinal matches. Stade Malien had nine days to prepare and won’t play in between. Esperance got seven days, Al Ahly six, AS FAR six, Pyramids five, Berkane six, and Al Hilal a full twelve days—none of them have domestic fixtures in that period.

I find it completely unfair what’s happening in South African football and how Sundowns are being handled. This is not normal—we genuinely feel mistreated."

Source: Briefly News