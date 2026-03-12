Kaizer Chiefs have been hit with a major blow ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Durban City on Sunday

The Soweto giants are said to be without two of their key players as they take on the in-form Durban City at FNB Stadium

The Glamour Boys are looking forward to ending their poor run of form in the league when they play this weekend

Kaizer Chiefs' next match in the Betway Premiership would be against Durban City at FNB Stadium on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The Glamour Boys have been ruled out as one of the contenders for the league title this season due to their recent performances.

They are also out of other cup competitions, a situation that could have been an added advantage, but they failed to make use of the opportunity.

Suspension setback for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs will be missing two key players, defender Aden McCarthy and defensive midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, when they welcome Durban City FC at FNB Stadium

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Both McCarthy and Mthethwa will serve suspensions after receiving their fourth yellow cards of the season during Chiefs’ 1–0 defeat to Richards Bay FC in their last outing in the league on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

That loss marked the Soweto-based club's third consecutive defeat in the league and deepened concerns over the team’s form. Frustration among supporters recently boiled over, with fans staging a protest at the Amakhosi Village demanding the dismissal of co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

Chiefs now face mounting pressure to return to winning ways if they hope to meet sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.’s target of qualifying for next season’s CAF Champions League.

To achieve that goal, Amakhosi would likely need to secure a top-two finish in the league standings. At present, however, they trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 17 points and sit 14 points behind second-placed Orlando Pirates.

Kaizer Chiefs' defensive reshuffle

Despite the setbacks of having two players ruled out, Kaizer Chiefs will at least be boosted by the return of centre-back Zitha Kwinika, who missed the Richards Bay match due to suspension.

McCarthy has been one of Amakhosi's standout performers this season, making his absence against Durban City particularly significant.

There are also questions surrounding the fitness of Angolan defender Inacio Miguel after he withdrew from the starting line-up shortly before kickoff against Richards Bay, forcing Bradley Cross to fill in at centre-back position.

Meanwhile, defender Rushwin Dortley has returned to full training with Kaizer Chiefs. However, the club’s technical staff are yet to determine when the 23-year-old will be match-ready after spending more than a year sidelined following knee surgery.

Motaung Jr speaks on McCarthy, Mosimane's links

Briefly News earlier reported that sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr opened up on the rumours linking Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs.

The two South African tacticians are part of the few coaches who have been tipped to take over the coaching role at Naturena.

Source: Briefly News