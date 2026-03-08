A former Kaizer Chiefs striker has criticised Amakhosi's struggling attack as the club continue struggle in the league

The Premier Soccer League giants are struggling to get goals in some of their recent matches in all competitions

The former South African international also named the perfect coach that would fit in at Kaizer Chiefs

Pollen Ndlanya has delivered a scathing evaluation of Kaizer Chiefs, pointing out the inefficiencies in Amakhosi’s attack and the overall weaknesses in their squad. He also highlighted the coach he believes could turn things around at Naturena.

The former Glamour Boys striker observed a midfield that struggles to feed the forwards, describing the team’s attacking play as lifeless. His assessment is reinforced by Kaizer Chiefs’ recent run: four straight defeats, only two goals scored, and eight conceded.

Despite having eight strikers on the books, only Flabvio da Silva has made a notable impact, netting seven goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Under co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Yousseff, Kaizer Chiefs’ season seems to be unravelling. Since the new year began, the pair have overseen eliminations from both the Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup.

The dream of finishing in the top three of the Betway Premiership is fading. While the season started positively, it became evident that their early run of results was not sustainable.

Chiefs began 2026 with four successive 1-0 wins across competitions, but fans remained concerned about the team’s inability to consistently convert chances.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Even before the 2025 AFCON, Kaze and Ben Youssef presided over a four-game winless streak, including goalless draws against lower-ranked sides Chippa United and a 10-man TS Galaxy.

Ndlanya labels Chiefs’ squad ‘ordinary,’ questions recruitment

“I attended the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates,” Ndlanya told FARPost. “I don’t watch as a fan; I analyse. I focus on the strikers to understand what’s going wrong. They are missing critical skills. Scoring goals is a skill, and they aren’t showing it.

“I’d like to see their training sessions because finishing is clearly lacking. They are lost on the pitch. Midfield isn’t supplying them effectively. Everything comes from training.

“I keep asking: who is scouting for Chiefs? There are players suitable for Chiefs at AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Pirates, and elsewhere. But I don’t see players here capable of performing at the level Amakhosi demand. They need to give 120%, especially in big matches like the derby. Right now, the players are simply ordinary.”

Ndlanya suggests solutions, recommends Pitso Mosimane

With frustration growing among fans and club legends, calls for Kaze and Ben Youssef to step aside are intensifying. Ndlanya also proposes a clear solution for Chiefs’ revival.

“Kaizer Chiefs must invest in quality players who meet the club’s standards. They also need the right coach,” Ndlanya said. “If I were in charge, I would bring in Pitso Mosimane. He can rebuild Chiefs, instil the club’s philosophy, and lead them back to glory. Give him the authority and the budget to sign his preferred players. Pitso is the man who can truly restore Chiefs.”

Source: Briefly News