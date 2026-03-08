Kaizer Chiefs are likely to appoint a new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season, following disappointing results under the current technical team led by Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Although the duo brought in arguably talented players during the offseason transfer window, their tenure since taking over from Nasreddine Nabi has failed to inspire Amakhosi to mount any serious challenge in the competitions they have contested this season.

The Glamour Boys exited the Carling Knockout early, were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup, and also struggled in the CAF Champions League. At present, they sit 14 points behind both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, despite having played one fewer match.

Two Coaches in Consideration

Several coaching names, both locally and internationally, have been linked with Chiefs. Former Bafana Bafana defender Tsepo Masilela, however, has highlighted two coaches he believes could make a difference.

“I think Chiefs have some quality players, but I’m not certain they have enough to consistently challenge Sundowns and Pirates at the level we see today,” Masilela said on the SoccerBeat Podcast.

He added: “The squad has potential. If they bring in either Rulani Mokwena or Benni McCarthy, you would start seeing their football philosophy reflected in the team. The current roster can achieve a lot under the right guidance.”

Alternative Choices

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi offered a different perspective from Masilela. “There are several options. Benni [McCarthy] could fit well, but I’d personally choose Pitso Mosimane over him,” he told Metro FM.

Baloyi explained, “Considering the squad, the club needs a mentor—someone capable of rebuilding and laying a solid foundation. Benni is talented, but he still lacks the experience required to take the team to the next level.

“There are also other capable coaches like Fadlu Davids, Rulani Mokwena, and Manqoba Mngqithi. Plenty of South African coaches could do a great job at Chiefs before we even start looking overseas,” he concluded.

