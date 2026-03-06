Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has suggested a former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach as a perfect fit at Naturena

The former Glamour Boys goalkeeper believes the ex-Masandawana boss is the better person to lead a technical team like Amakhosi

The Soweto giants are currently struggling in the Betway Premiership, putting Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef under serious pressure

Kaizer Chiefs legend and former goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has named a former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach as the ideal manager to take over the managerial position at Naturena.

The Glamour Boys are currently struggling under the guidance of coaching duo Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, with the Soweto giants enduring a disappointing run of form which has seen them lose five of their last six games in all competitions.

The Soweto-based side has already seen their hopes of winning silverware fade this season, with the Betway Premiership now the only competition where they still have a mathematical chance of success, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates remaining the leading contenders for the league title.

Baloyi suggests a coach for Kaizer Chiefs

Baloyi has backed experienced South African coach Pitso Mosimane as the ideal candidate to take over at Amakhosi.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend believes the current technical setup lacks the experience required to manage a club of Chiefs’ stature and insists that Mosimane has the pedigree needed to steer the team back to success.

Speaking on Metro FM’s SNAWA, the former South African goalkeeper acknowledged that several capable coaches could take on the challenge, but placed Pitso ahead of Benni McCarthy in his preference.

“There are quite a few options. Benni could fit in well, and Pitso could also do the job, but personally I would choose Pitso over Benni,” Baloyi said.

“When you look at the squad and the players available, the team needs a mentor – someone with the ability to rebuild and start afresh."

Baloyi also clarified that Benni McCarthy is a good coach despite preferring Pitso over him. He outlined other South African mentors who are suitable to lead the Glamour Boys.

“Benni is a very good coach, but I feel he still needs to gain more experience before reaching that level. There are also other strong candidates such as Fadlu Davids, Rulani Mokwena, and Manqoba Mngqithi," he added.

“South Africa has plenty of coaches capable of succeeding at Chiefs even before the club considers bringing in someone from Europe.”

Mosimane's links with Kaizer Chiefs

Mosimane has been on Kaizer Chiefs' radar for over two years. He was linked with the Glamour Boys in the summer of the 2024-25 season, but Amakhosi went for Nasreddine Nabi instead.

After the Tunisian gaffer was sacked at the start of the 2025-26 season, Pitso was once again tipped to take over at Naturena, but the Chiefs board prefer to leave Kaze and Ben Youssef in charge for the rest of the season.

He is now back on the radar of the Premier Soccer League giants alongside McCarthy. They are both also tipped to replace Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

