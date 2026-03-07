Kaizer Chiefs’ leadership is under mounting pressure as frustrated fans marched to Naturena, demanding explanations amid the club’s recent struggles.

In the Carling Knockout Cup, Amakhosi were eliminated in the opening round by Stellenbosch. Fate repeated itself in the Nedbank Cup, where the two sides were drawn together again, and once more, Stellies progressed.

The club’s woes continued in the CAF Confederation Cup. Despite accumulating 10 points in Group D, a defeat to Zamalek saw Al Masry move forward, benefiting from a superior goal difference.

In the Premier Soccer League, Chiefs have dropped their last three matches, denting their hopes of keeping pace with title contenders Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Fans have been outspoken about the changes they want to see, culminating in Saturday’s protest march.

Kaizer Chiefs address their supporters

The Soweto outfit responded to the grievances via their X account, assuring fans that their concerns are being taken seriously.

“This morning, we received a memo from supporters who marched to the Village. We all cooperated with each other,” the club posted in a message that has since been removed.

“We appreciate our supporters for presenting their concerns peacefully. We will review all suggestions and provide feedback soon,” the statement concluded.

Amakhosi are set to face Durban City on Sunday, March 15, in a PSL clash at FNB Stadium, where they narrowly defeated the Citizens 1-0.

Currently, Durban City sits fourth on the table with 32 points, just two behind sixth-placed Kaizer Chiefs, who have played 18 games.

Source: Briefly News