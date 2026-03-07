Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has openly acknowledged the challenge posed by long-time rivals Orlando Pirates as scrutiny around the club continues to grow.

Amakhosi have faced intense backlash in recent weeks, with both the technical team and club leadership coming under fire following a run of four straight losses across all competitions.

The pressure increased further after Chiefs were beaten 3–0 by Pirates in the Soweto Derby, before suffering another setback with a 1–0 defeat away to Richards Bay FC.

Their displays in both encounters were heavily criticised, with many observers pointing to a lack of urgency and insufficient determination to secure results.

Motaung Jr. conceded that the team has underperformed in several crucial fixtures and admitted that the disappointment expressed by supporters is justified.

He also noted that while comparisons with Pirates are inevitable, Chiefs must take lessons from their rivals’ current trajectory. The Buccaneers are presently in the hunt for the league title and have already collected two pieces of silverware this season.

Speaking to MSW, Motaung Jr. said the club recognises the magnitude of the situation and is working to address the underlying issues.

“We have dropped very important games during this period,” he said.

“People will naturally compare us with Pirates and point out that they have lost fewer matches. But it’s not simply about that — they are on a different path, and there are lessons we can take from the way they have progressed.

“They did not begin the season strongly but managed to recover, win two trophies, and even deliver a performance like the one they produced against us.

“We still have a significant amount of work ahead, but what I can say is that we are committed to identifying the root of the problems and fixing them.”

