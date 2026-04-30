DBN Gogo's X (formerly Twitter) archives have come back to bite her after social media dug up one of her old jabs directed at Cassper Nyovest

Unearthed over a decade later, the spicy tweet took aim at Mufasa's once signature ponytail hairstyle, and fans could barely keep their composure

The comment section erupted in laughter as this wouldn't be the first time DBN Gogo trended over her savage posts

DBN Gogo went viral for her old, spicy tweet about Cassper Nyovest. Images: dbngogo/ Instagram, casspernyovest/ Twitter

Source: UGC

One celebrity who definitely enjoyed her time on Twitter was DBN Gogo, back when celebrities could tweet their thoughts without fear of being cancelled or called out.

In another case of "the internet never forgets," the Khuza Gogo hitmaker, real name Mandisa Radebe's post from 13 April 2015 resurfaced on people's timelines, where she fired an unconventional shot at rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Referencing the Gusheshe hitmaker's once-famous ponytail hairstyle from earlier in his career, DBN Gogo painted a disturbing visual image of Mufasa doing his business in the bathroom.

While her thoughts were shared long before her breakthrough in the music industry, the post garnered hundreds of reactions from fellow tweeps, with many in stitches at her twisted sense of humour.

This wouldn't be the first time Gogo trended over her past internet revelations. That same year, she posted another tweet saying "Cassper suuuucks," while in several others, she shared a glimpse into her personal life, including a post where she claimed the University of Cape Town was "sucking up" to her father, former Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe, and offering her space at the last minute.

In 2024, she reacted to her post about her ex-boyfriend Focalistic in 2019, gaining traction every month and resurfacing on the trending topics.

While the state of her relationship with Cassper in 2026 remains unclear, one thing is certain: DBN Gogo was truly an unstoppable force on the timeline and nobody, not even top celebrities, was spared.

Read DBN Gogo's post here.

DBN Gogo threw shade at Cassper Nyovest in an old X post. Images: dbngogo/ Instagram, casspernyovest/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Social media in stitches over DBN Gogo's post

The jokes were flying, and fans couldn't get over how much of a menace DBN Gogo was back in the day. Read some of the comments below.

BlxckSwiss_ alleged:

"Cass took these so seriously, you’ll never see him with DBN Gogo."

Authentic_R03 was repulsed:

"How do you even think about someone in the toilet?"

CharmaineMayaba acted:

"The realest Gemini I know after me. Mandisa Radebe, you’ll always be famous."

APeofessio3530 reacted:

"Can’t defend her."

BaleMrMoreFire said:

"She was too much."

i8dj__ recalled:

"I remember this, yerr!"

Mzansi was in stitches at DBN Gogo's savage post about Cassper Nyovest. Images: dbngogo/ Instagram, casspernyovest/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Zakes Bantwini calls out Nota Baloyi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Zakes Bantwini's reaction to Nota Baloyi's attempt to rewrite history.

The controversial podcaster claimed he was instrumental in many artists' careers and even put them on, including Zakes, and the Grammy-winner wasted no time in correcting Nota's claims and setting the record straight.

The comment section erupted in mixed reactions as fans and followers weighed in on the unexpected clash.

Source: Briefly News