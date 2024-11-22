DBN Gogo shared a hilarious reaction to fans always unearthing her old tweet to Focalistic

The DJ/ producer cringed at her post to her ex-boyfriend, and Mzansi was stunned that she hadn't deleted it

Netizens were in stitches at Gogo's reaction and admired her for being a good sport

DBN Gogo commented on her fans always bringing up her old tweet to Focalistic. Images: dbngogo, focalistic

Fans thought DBN Gogo's reaction to being trolled was priceless, and they couldn't help but love her even more.

DBN Gogo reacts to cringy Focalistic tweet

Every once in a while, netizens are reminded of one of Mzansi's most famous cheating scandals in the entertainment industry - the messy love triangle between DBN Gogo, Focalistic and Pabi Cooper.

Before their split, even before going public about their relationship, Gogo and Foca dated on the down low, and the Funk 55 hitmaker would often tweet her man. One post in particular never fails to bring netizens to tears in laughter.

Back in 2019, Gogo quoted Foca's lyrics from Skhaftin with the Major League DJZ, and she recently noted her reaction every time the tweet resurfaced:

"Me every month when they bring that tweet back."

Mzansi reacts to DBN Gogo's post

Netizens admired Gogo's sense of humour and for still keeping the tweet up despite the drama:

MiraciusPeezy joked:

"That's a generational meme right there. It's here to stay."

SA_Ngubane was impressed:

"You’re real for not deleting it by now."

MsGavie pleaded:

"Don't delete, chomi."

badghel_sam posted:

"That is exactly why I’m gonna mass-delete my tweets when I’m famous. Someone decides to dig up an old tweet on a random Wednesday."

simajwili was in stitches:

"Lmao, why would she say that?"

___Mthembu was shocked:

"Bathong, Gogo!"

Pabi Cooper debuts nail art with Focalistic's name

