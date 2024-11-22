DBN Gogo Reacts to Old Focalistic Tweet, Mzansi in Stitches: “At Least You’re Not Folding”
- DBN Gogo shared a hilarious reaction to fans always unearthing her old tweet to Focalistic
- The DJ/ producer cringed at her post to her ex-boyfriend, and Mzansi was stunned that she hadn't deleted it
- Netizens were in stitches at Gogo's reaction and admired her for being a good sport
Fans thought DBN Gogo's reaction to being trolled was priceless, and they couldn't help but love her even more.
DBN Gogo reacts to cringy Focalistic tweet
Every once in a while, netizens are reminded of one of Mzansi's most famous cheating scandals in the entertainment industry - the messy love triangle between DBN Gogo, Focalistic and Pabi Cooper.
Before their split, even before going public about their relationship, Gogo and Foca dated on the down low, and the Funk 55 hitmaker would often tweet her man. One post in particular never fails to bring netizens to tears in laughter.
Back in 2019, Gogo quoted Foca's lyrics from Skhaftin with the Major League DJZ, and she recently noted her reaction every time the tweet resurfaced:
"Me every month when they bring that tweet back."
Mzansi reacts to DBN Gogo's post
Netizens admired Gogo's sense of humour and for still keeping the tweet up despite the drama:
MiraciusPeezy joked:
"That's a generational meme right there. It's here to stay."
SA_Ngubane was impressed:
"You’re real for not deleting it by now."
MsGavie pleaded:
"Don't delete, chomi."
badghel_sam posted:
"That is exactly why I’m gonna mass-delete my tweets when I’m famous. Someone decides to dig up an old tweet on a random Wednesday."
simajwili was in stitches:
"Lmao, why would she say that?"
___Mthembu was shocked:
"Bathong, Gogo!"
Pabi Cooper debuts nail art with Focalistic's name
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pabi Cooper's new nails.
Netizens gushed after the Amapiano singer had her boyfriend, Focalistic's name painted on one of her nails, seemingly going public about their relationship:
DoesHappen said:
"I enjoy this couple a lot. They're really cute."
