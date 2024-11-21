After Cindy Makhathini shared a video of herself dancing in a two-piece at home, things took a turn for the worse

The video shows the influencer and club host dancing, but everyone's attention is mostly on her BBL

Some users raised a lot of questions, such as wondering why her body looked somewhat out of proportion

South African influencer and club host Cindy Makhathini recently posted a new video online, and it’s got everyone buzzing about her body. She confirmed that she underwent a medical procedure called a BBL.

Cindy's proud of her BBL

Cindy opened up about her BBL in an interview on MacG's podcast. She confirmed she had the procedure done and revealed she saved up R100,000 for it, putting to rest the rumours that a certain blesser paid for it.

Famous blogger, Musa Khawula posted a video on Twitter (X) where Cindy is dancing provocatively.

Harsh words in the comments section

Reactions started pouring in, and people were quite blunt. Some people were teasing her dance moves, which she loves to show off, while others were side-eyeing her BBL.

@RemmyWicky wrote:

"Bbl ain't equal on the sides."

@Ndaba_2025 commented:

"That is not appetising."

@SmallSeBann added:

"Kanti BBL bae adjuster jwang."

@Natabulous1 wrote:

"She used to be so pretty, with a natural face and body; not sure what's going on now,"

@Daniela30949322 commented:

"Dancing or selling."

