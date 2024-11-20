Singer Tyla wore a two-piece outfit featuring the South African flag and colours in recent photos

Her fans, known as the collective Tygers, gushed over her, saying she looked stunning

Tyla has been waving the SA flag up high with her numerous accolades, her wins and her big career moves

Tyla wore a proudly South African two-piece, and fans gushed. Image: Jeff Kravitz/Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

One thing about Tyla, she will wear the Mzasi flag with pride. If it is not her speaking about her country, food, and people, she will wear a piece of home on her and leave fans gushing.

Tyla wears Mzansi flag proudly

Truth Or Dare hitmaker Tyla is always trending for something. This time, the singer made headlines after she donned a two-piece set with the South African flag.

A fan page dedicated to all things Tyla, @tylafiles on X (Twitter) posted the photos with the caption, "WOW TYLA."

Tyla has always been a fan of South African culture and food. When she was a guest on Big Boys Neighborhood, hosted by US star Big Boy, she said SA food is her favourite food.

Tyla shook the internet when she revealed that she travels with pap everywhere she goes. She was even asked what she misses the most when she travels, and she said food.

"I travel with a big pap bag from South Africa, so I can make it wherever I go."

Fans gush over Tyla's unique South African costume

Reacting to the pictures, fans stated how much they needed to get their hands on the two-piece costume. They also gushed over Tyla's beauty.

@itxmahi_70 gushed:

"She is so hot 🔥"

@Mandilakhe13320 said:

"Proudly South African."

@DavidCounce2 stated:

"These images are cute🍻🤯 but she’s more than a figure and outfit. Shapely figures and cute clothes are all around you. You can fake an image and even an entire personality, but you cannot fake energy and vibration. She is THE total package."

@EliahHunt asked:

"Hauw Tyla should tell us where she got these??"

@amando_dela said:

"In my head, we're already living together and have some adopted pets... the rest is just strength!!"

@TrueBurna gushed:

"She is so pretty dude."

Tyla to appear on US singer's Netflix special

In more exciting Tyla news, Briefly News reported that Tyla will be starring in US singer Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming Netflix special.

Sabrina's music special is called A Nonsense Christmas, and it will premiere on 6 December 2024.

