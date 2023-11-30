Water hitmaker Tyla has been enjoying the spotlight and does interviews with various international TV and radio platforms

She was a guest on Big Boys Neighborhood, where she opened up to US radio host Big Boy about her favourite food

Tyla startled her South African fans when she revealed that she travels with pap everywhere she goes

Tyla says South African food is her best and mentions her love for pap. Image: Neil Mockford/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Singer Tyla has revealed her taste in cuisines and mentioned why she loves South African food the most.

Tyla says pap is her favourite food

Water hitmaker Tyla has always uplifted South Africa everywhere she goes. With the spotlight on her, Tyla has never shied away from speaking about her roots.

In every interview she engages in, whether in America or elsewhere, the singer will be sure to mention and give a shout-out to South Africa.

The Johannesburg-born star was a guest on Big Boys Neighborhood, where she opened up to US radio host Big Boy about her favourite food. The Grammy nominated star startled her South African fans when she revealed that she travels with pap everywhere she goes.

When asked what she misses most about home when she travels, Tyla said she misses the food.

"I travel with a big pap bag from South Africa, so I can make it wherever I go."

Tyla closed it off by saying that South African food is the best.

Watch the video shared by @ThisIsColebert below:

Mzansi lauds Tyla on being authentic

Mzansi has applauded Tyla for sticking to her roots and not changing herself or preferences to suit other people.

@MJ_Mahlaela laughed:

"More so, she’s travelling nicely with our accent shem."

@Eddie_Khumo said:

"They might as well give her that Trevor Noah check for promoting our country."

@NyKoMR said:

"Tyla is a true patriot of this beautiful country."

@danny_maty said:

"She’s easy to love!"

@SizweDhlomo added:

"Lol! Msholozi used to travel with amasi. Real talk. He didn’t trust anyone else’s cooking.'

@sontondlovu added:

"Tyla has spoken! We couldn't agree more. South African food is the best. Thanks Tyla."

@DjukaMatauri said:

"She also deserves that R40 million for promoting South Africa."

@poladii_ mentioned:

"Seeing South African mannerisms on a world stage has been so much fun."

Mzansi pits Thuso and Tyla against one another

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuso Mbedu got dragged for faking her American accent while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The actress was pitted against Water hitmaker Tyla, who was interviewed on The Jennifer Hudson Show Tyla was true to her local coloured accent even though she was speaking to an American audience, unlike Thuso.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News