Thuso Mbedu got dragged for faking her American accent while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The actress was pitted against Water hitmaker Tyla, who was interviewed on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Tyla was true to her local coloured accent even though she was speaking to an American audience, unlike Thuso

Thuso Mbedu and Tyla got pitted against one another. Image: @thusombedu, @tyla

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu has always been dragged for her sudden American accent since moving to the country. This time, she got compared to the new kid on the block Tyla.

Mbedu and Tyla pit against one another

Actress Thuso Mbedu was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she spoke about her shock when she saw her face on a billboard. She had just released The Woman King with Viola Davis, and their poster was on numerous billboards in America.

She told the host, Ellen, about how excited she was when she saw it and boy, you'd swear it was an American speaking.

Now, she got dragged after Tyla had the opportunity to go on an American TV show.

Tyla lauded for sticking to her local accent

Water hitmaker Tyla, was interviewed on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She told the host, Jennifer, about how excited she was when she found out that she was nominated for a Grammy.

Tyla was true to her local coloured accent even though she spoke to an American audience, unlike Thuso Mbedu, who Americanised hers.

Mzanso drags Thuso, show love to Tyla

Commenting on a post by X blogger @_LeratoMabuzaM, Mzansi had this to say:

@Lisa_Akh said:

"I loved her "Yoh" I was like "nee maan she is colored from Mzansi."

@JUSTouch19 said:

"That yoh just makes every South African proud."

@montanhahh said:

"Tyla does not have to change for these Americans, they are the ones who are obsessed."

@brownskinnono shared:

"Thuso has had to take accent and dialect classes as an actor. Even actors in the US have to take them if the character is from a different state. As a singer, Tyla doesn't have to. They are both talented women, and South Africans should be proud.."

@GhostKea

"You can’t compare the two! Thuso is an actress, of course her accent won’t be the same! Tyla is a singer. Different strokes for different folks."

@Matema_

"Tyla is was we thought Trevor Noah and Thuso Mbedu would be for South Africans, I love her so much."

@EdgedtoGully said:

"Thuso’s accent is so cringe. Love Tyla’s authenticity."

Tyla went back to her school

In a previous report from Briefly News, Water hitmaker took a trip down memory lane and revisited her old high school at Edenglen High School in Johannesburg.

Tyla got to mingle with the current learners, and they sang her new song, Truth or Dare.

In the video, Tyla reminisced on the old days when she had done auditions and rehearsals and laughed with her friends.

Source: Briefly News