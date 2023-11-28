Tyla is making huge waves with her hit single, Water (pun intended)

The singer recently appeared as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show where she taught Miss Hudson how to do the Water dance

Mzansi loves how Tyla's authentic South African accent hasn't left her despite mostly residing overseas

Tyla is taking the world by storm and has the whole of South Africa rooting for her. After dropping the anticipated remix for her hit song, Water, Tyla is back to grace our screens and gave fans a treat when she taught Jennifer Hudson how to do the Water dance. Fans can't get over Tyla's authentic South African accent.

Tyla teaches Water dance to Jennifer Hudson

Since breaking through in the international market with Water, Tyla sparked curiosity among listeners and fellow musicians who want to learn more about her.

So it was no surprise when a star like Jennifer Hudson invited the South African singer to The Jennifer Hudson Show for a chat, which ended with Tyla giving the Dreamgirl a lesson on how to do the Water dance:

In a video posted by Pop Pulse SA, Tyla shows Jennifer how to "sweat" and "water" to her hit song:

The Water dance recently sparked a viral TikTok challenge that even socialites like Pearl Thusi participated in.

Mzansi shows love to Tyla

Fans love how Tyla is making a killing internationally and how she hasn't lost her South African accent. Previously, the singer caused a stir when she said she doesn't identify as black, but coloured:

Manku_100 said:

"Tyla speaks just like a South African. The 'Yooh' had me screaming 'yaaah girl show them!'"

Bongani_md hoped:

"May she never lose the coloured accent and colloquialisms."

MikeWellz022 wrote:

"That "yhooo", pure South African!"

ItukisengTloub1 pointed out:

"Being yourself will take you far in life. She’s just authentic and I enjoy her interviews."

Beevatar posted:

"She keeps it real with her South African accent."

Thuso Mbedu accent causes stir among netizens

In a recent report, Briefly News shared fans' reactions to hearing Thuso Mbedu speaking in an American accent, where some netizens criticised the Is'Thunzi actress:

Just_Palessss said:

"It annoys me sm but I love her."

