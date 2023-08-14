The Woman King lead actress Thuso Mbedu's new American accent is the talk of the town following her Miss SA stint

Thuso had been called out numerous times for her accent, but she remained unbothered and usually clapped back at the haters

Netizens have once again discussed the accent, with some saying they are in support of it, but others are saying it is cringy

Love it or hate it, Thuso Mbedu's American accent is here to stay! Thuso was one of the five judges at this year's Miss South Africa Crown Chasers event this weekend.

Thuso Mbedu has been defending her accent for years now, and she remains unbothered by the haters. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Mbedu shines as one of the 5 judges for Miss South Africa 2023

Despite receiving mixed reactions from netizens after it was announced that she would be part of the five Miss South Africa beauty pageant judges, Mbedu shone as she did her thing on the judge's panel.

Mbedu joined revered journalist Devi Sankaree Govender on the judges' panel and Leandie Du Randt, R'Bonney Gabriel and former Miss South Africa title holder Jo-Ann Strauss.

Mbedu's accent sparks a wide debate on social media

Her new American accent stood out for many, which keeps improving with time.

Twitter user, @cnehshuga, sparked a wide debate on social media when she applauded Mbedu's accent.

She said:

"I love Thuso’s new accent."

Some users reacted to the tweet and said:

@NkosazanaNyoka said:

"I love everything about her."

@NguUnam said:

"Oh she has a new one, I was asking myself."

@CFC_BAM said:

"New accent?? How does someone get a new accent?"

@promypadder said:

"I mean, she had to learn one for Underground Railroad, so it’s easy for her to change them just like that. It’s great honestly."

@That_Pree

"Such a cute girlie."

@Legend5015

"Is that a compliment?"

@Just_Palessss said:

"It annoys me sm but I love her."

@Ntsika_ said:

"I'd also change my accent if I was in Thuso's position. I love it for her, I wouldn't with the likes of Oprah but still have my load shedding accent."

Mbedu responds to critics about her American accent

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Mbedu told people to get used to her accent as it's not going anywhere.

Mbedu clapped back ruthlessly to an Instagram user @courtney_ceebrown, who asked her about it, and she said where it hurt her.

Last year, a Tweep asked Mbedu about her accent and said she should tone it down, Mbedu said:

“Don’t talk about things you know nothing about.”

Mbedu announced as the new spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuso Mbedu got candid in a video clip with L'Oréal Paris.

One of Mbedu's goals in life is to "Build others, build myself and give aid wherever I can."

